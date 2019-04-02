IPL 2019 | BCCI Ethics Officer Sends Notice to DC Advisor Sourav Ganguly on ‘Conflict’

Loading...
The move follows a letter to Jain, a former judge of the Supreme Court, by two fans who alleged that Ganguly will attract the provisions of a conflict of interest when Delhi travel to play Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday, April 12.
In his notice, Jain has asked Ganguly to explain his position on the issue.
“Yes, I have received a complaint about Ganguly. Today I have issued a notice to him seeking his views on the matter and he has one week to send a reply. Once I get his reply, we’ll see how we can proceed in the matter and if he should be summoned for a meeting or not,” Jain confirmed to CricketNext on Tuesday.
Ganguly had said last month that he took up the role only after consultation with the CoA. “There is absolutely no conflict of interest. I resigned from the IPL Governing Council earlier. I have spoken to the CoA too before committing myself to the role,” Ganguly was quoted as saying.
Two Bengal residents Ranjit Kr. Seal and Bhaswati Santua have separately sent their complaints to Jain.
“I would also like to draw your kind attention that on 12th April, 2019 (inadvertently quoted 12th May, 2019 in my earlier e-mail), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capital (sic). Match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. KKR is the local franchisee, who are (sic) closely associated with the Cricket Association of Bengal, more so, Sri Sourav Ganguly is the President of CAB.
“On the other hand, Sri Sourav Ganguly, is an Advisor of Delhi Capital (sic). Sir, is it practically possible – in one hand CAB President is supporting in all aspects to the local franchisee to conduct the match administratively and in another way, CAB President is sitting with the team officials of Delhi Capitals as an Advisor. Sir, will it not attract any conflict of interest,” Seal wrote.
Santua, on the other hand, wrote: “KKR is the local franchisee (sic), and all the home matches are being held with the active administrative support of the Cricket Association of Bengal, where Sri Sourav Ganguly is the President…”
As of Tuesday, Ganguly is the only matter in front of Jain as the Ethics Officer. However, as the BCCI Ombudsman he has to also look into the matter of KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya’s deposition.
Pandya and Rahul were provisionally suspended by the Committee of Administrators (COA) for their loose talk on chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ before the ban was lifted pending inquiry by the Ombudsman.
Jain informed CricketNext that he will meet Kings XI Punjab opener Rahul and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Pandya in Mumbai.
“We have finalised the dates or April 9 and 10 in Mumbai when the both of them will be deposing in front of me. I will hear what they have to say in the matter and decide on what future course of action needs to be taken,” he said.
Kings XI face Mumbai Indians in an IPL-12 tie at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10. It remains to be seen whether the duo will be available for the fixture.
*CricketNext contacted Ganguly for his response but did not receive a reply. The story will be updated once we receive his response.
First Published: April 2, 2019, 2:00 PM IST