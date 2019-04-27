IPL 2019 | Ben Stokes Delivers Heartwarming Speech Before Departure From IPL

Loading...
On the other hand, Ben Stokes is headed to England to play the limited overs series against Pakistan. However before departing, the English all-rounder delivered a heart-warming speech for his Rajasthan teammates. He expressed his words of gratitude to the franchise.
The team’s official handle shared the same on Twitter.
"After the England team and Durham, Rajasthan Royals is a team I hold dear to my heart." 💗@benstokes38 signed off with an emotional speech. Best of luck, Ben! 🙌🏾 #HallaBol pic.twitter.com/86VI0XEopN— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 26, 2019
Stokes too didn’t have a memorable season personally. While he averaged just 20.50 with the bat, his economy rate too soared high as he conceded at 11.23. It remains to be seen if he will be retained next season by the Rajasthan Royals management following a forgettable stint.
The Royals are currently placed at the seventh position on the points table. They take on the SunRisers Hyderabad at home in their next game without the services of Stokes as well as Jofra Archer. It will be interesting to see how the hosts cope up with that.
First Published: April 27, 2019, 2:11 PM IST