Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Ben Stokes Delivers Heartwarming Speech Before Departure From IPL

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 27, 2019, 2:13 PM IST
IPL 2019 | Ben Stokes Delivers Heartwarming Speech Before Departure From IPL

(Image: Twitter)

Loading...
The Rajasthan Royals haven’t had a great campaign in the ongoing IPL season. Led by Steve Smith currently, they now need to win all their matches to stay in contention. Hence from here on, every game they play is going to be a virtual knockout.

On the other hand, Ben Stokes is headed to England to play the limited overs series against Pakistan. However before departing, the English all-rounder delivered a heart-warming speech for his Rajasthan teammates. He expressed his words of gratitude to the franchise.

The team’s official handle shared the same on Twitter.




Stokes too didn’t have a memorable season personally. While he averaged just 20.50 with the bat, his economy rate too soared high as he conceded at 11.23. It remains to be seen if he will be retained next season by the Rajasthan Royals management following a forgettable stint.

The Royals are currently placed at the seventh position on the points table. They take on the SunRisers Hyderabad at home in their next game without the services of Stokes as well as Jofra Archer. It will be interesting to see how the hosts cope up with that.
2019 iplBen Stokesipl 2019Off The Fieldstokes
First Published: April 27, 2019, 2:11 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking