IPL 2019 | Stokes, Smith and Rahane Show off Their Dance Moves

The Royals’ official Twitter account posted a behind the scenes video from a recent ad shoot that featured skipper Ajinkya Rahane as well as Ben Stokes and Steve Smith.
The trio were required to do a few dance moves as well as sing along to a few lines from the jingle but the enthusiasm from the shoot crept in even when they weren’t on camera.
Smith led the way with some hilarious dance moves whereas Stokes and Rahane were only too happy to try and outdo him.
“A few dance moves and a lot of laughter! @ajinkyarahane88, @benstokes38 and @stevesmith49 had a blast at the @reliancejio shoot! #HallaBol,” read the video caption
A few dance moves and a lot of laughter! 🕺😂@ajinkyarahane88, @benstokes38 and @stevesmith49 had a blast at the @reliancejio shoot!👇 #HallaBol pic.twitter.com/lYPbahQfJp
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 14, 2019
Currently in seventh place, the Royals will now be looking to get some momentum going on the field in order to try and stake a claim for a spot in the play-offs.
First Published: April 15, 2019, 3:38 PM IST