IPL 2019 | Stokes, Smith and Rahane Show off Their Dance Moves

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 15, 2019, 3:38 PM IST
Joking around during an ad-shoot is becoming something of a trend for IPL sides and the Rajasthan Royals have become the latest side to join in on the fun.

The Royals’ official Twitter account posted a behind the scenes video from a recent ad shoot that featured skipper Ajinkya Rahane as well as Ben Stokes and Steve Smith.

The trio were required to do a few dance moves as well as sing along to a few lines from the jingle but the enthusiasm from the shoot crept in even when they weren’t on camera.

Smith led the way with some hilarious dance moves whereas Stokes and Rahane were only too happy to try and outdo him.

“A few dance moves and a lot of laughter! @ajinkyarahane88, @benstokes38 and @stevesmith49 had a blast at the @reliancejio shoot! #HallaBol,” read the video caption



Currently in seventh place, the Royals will now be looking to get some momentum going on the field in order to try and stake a claim for a spot in the play-offs.
First Published: April 15, 2019, 3:38 PM IST
