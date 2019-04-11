Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Ben Stokes Turns Hairstylist for Ish Sodhi after Latter Loses Bet

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 11, 2019, 7:36 PM IST
Ben Stokes’ time with the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2019 have yielded mixed results with both the bat and ball thus far but that hasn’t stopped him from engaging with some banter with teammates.

RR’s official Twitter account posted a video of Stokes giving a new haircut to Ish Sodhi. “A special haircut courtesy @benstokes38! What do you think did @ish_sodhi do to let Stokesy give him a haircut? #HallaBol,” they tweeted along with the video.

While this naturally led to some speculation among fans, Stokes cleared the air with a tweet of his own where he clarified that the New Zealand spinner was on the losing end of a bet and this was his punishment. “A man of his word...lost a bet and took it like a champion @ish_sodhi,” tweeted the England all-rounder.





Sadly for fans, the nature of their bet wasn’t revealed by either Stokes or Sodhi.

The Royals are currently languishing at the bottom half of the table and will need a few special performances to turn their season around and potentially make the play-offs. ​
First Published: April 11, 2019, 7:35 PM IST
