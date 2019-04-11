IPL 2019 | Ben Stokes Turns Hairstylist for Ish Sodhi after Latter Loses Bet

Loading...
RR’s official Twitter account posted a video of Stokes giving a new haircut to Ish Sodhi. “A special haircut courtesy @benstokes38! What do you think did @ish_sodhi do to let Stokesy give him a haircut? #HallaBol,” they tweeted along with the video.
A special haircut courtesy @benstokes38! 😂😜
What do you think did @ish_sodhi do to let Stokesy give him a haircut? #HallaBol pic.twitter.com/far2v2f89C
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 11, 2019
While this naturally led to some speculation among fans, Stokes cleared the air with a tweet of his own where he clarified that the New Zealand spinner was on the losing end of a bet and this was his punishment. “A man of his word...lost a bet and took it like a champion @ish_sodhi,” tweeted the England all-rounder.
A man of his word...lost a bet and took it like a champion @ish_sodhi 🙌 https://t.co/O7xGMibGey — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) April 11, 2019
Sadly for fans, the nature of their bet wasn’t revealed by either Stokes or Sodhi.
The Royals are currently languishing at the bottom half of the table and will need a few special performances to turn their season around and potentially make the play-offs.
First Published: April 11, 2019, 7:35 PM IST