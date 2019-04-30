IPL 2019 | Bhuvneshwar Turns Cameraman for Warner's SRH Farewell

Loading...
The explosive opener will be heading to Australia to join the camp for World Cup preparations. Before departure, the 32-year-old took part in a fun segment with teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar who posed as cameraman.
In a video posted by the official IPL Twitter handle, Warner described Hyderabad as his second home and how he enjoyed spending his time here with family. He further went on to thank the franchise, his teammates and the fans too for their support.
Warner is also the current Orange Cap holder with an aggregate of 692 runs. KL Rahul with 520 runs is at a distant second position in the list. The left-hander batsman went on to register eight half-centuries in just 12 games this season.
With the World Cup less than a month away, the Australian management would be pleased to have him in the squad.
