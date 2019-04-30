Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Bhuvneshwar Turns Cameraman for Warner's SRH Farewell

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 30, 2019, 1:04 PM IST
IPL 2019 | Bhuvneshwar Turns Cameraman for Warner's SRH Farewell

(Image: IPL)

Loading...
Sunrisers Hyderabad made their position strong on the points table with a spectacular 45-run win over the Kings XI Punjab. David Warner led the way with a brilliant knock of 81(56) as he signed off from his SRH commitments for this season.

The explosive opener will be heading to Australia to join the camp for World Cup preparations. Before departure, the 32-year-old took part in a fun segment with teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar who posed as cameraman.

In a video posted by the official IPL Twitter handle, Warner described Hyderabad as his second home and how he enjoyed spending his time here with family. He further went on to thank the franchise, his teammates and the fans too for their support.



Warner is also the current Orange Cap holder with an aggregate of 692 runs. KL Rahul with 520 runs is at a distant second position in the list. The left-hander batsman went on to register eight half-centuries in just 12 games this season.

With the World Cup less than a month away, the Australian management would be pleased to have him in the squad.
Bhuvneshwar KumarDavid Warneripl 2019Off The Fieldsunrisers hyderabad
First Published: April 30, 2019, 12:41 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking