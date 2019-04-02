Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Big Numbers From Clash Between KXIP and DC

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 2, 2019, 1:13 AM IST
Sam Curran bowled a dream second spell to snare four wickets as Kings XI Punjab recorded a 14-run victory over Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Monday. Curran (4/11 in 2.2 overs), who replaced injured Chris Gayle, bowled the 18th over to take the wickets of Colin Ingram (38; 29b; 4x4; 1x6) and Harshal Patel (0), and then came back in the last over to finish the game by removing Kagiso Rabada and Sandeep Lamichhane in successive deliveries to complete a hattrick as seven wickets fell for just eight runs in 17 balls.

First Published: April 2, 2019, 1:13 AM IST
