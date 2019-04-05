Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Bravo Out for Two Weeks with Hamstring Injury

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 5, 2019, 8:07 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings will be without the services of all-rounder Dwayne Bravo for two weeks after he suffered a Grade 1 hamstring tear.

CSK batting coach Mike Hussey confirmed the news a day ahead of the clash against Kings XI Punjab.

"It's going to cause a little bit of rejigging of the team but I am sure we are going to be able to put together a very strong team. It's a big loss but we have had these challenges in the past. Let's hope we can do this again," said Hussey.

"I am sure MS (Dhoni) and (Stephen) Fleming will be looking at Scott Kuggeleijn and assessing his death bowling skills. We've got Shardul (Thakur). Mohit (Sharma) can bowl at the death as well.

“It's about assessing the conditions. If it's turning, I think one of the spinners can bowl at the death. I am sure there will be a lot of strategic thinking and it's a key area of the game."

The injury adds to the list of players who will be unavailable for the defending champions. Lungi Ngidi was ruled out ahead of the season with an injury, forcing the franchise to sign New Zealand’s Scott Kuggeleijn as a replacement. ​

David Willey also pulled out of the tournament ahead of the birth of his second child.
