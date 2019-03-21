Home Latest News Schedule Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019: Bumrah Fine-tunes Yorkers in Training

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 21, 2019, 10:41 AM IST
Source: Twitter/Mumbai Indians

Jasprit Bumrah first became a household name thanks to the Indian Premier League (IPL), with his unorthodox action and ability to bowl yorkers at will catapulting him to the India set-up.

The pacer, who plays for the Mumbai Indians (MI), is now an integral part of the Indian cricket team across formats but he continues to train hard with the IPL 2019 looming.

The Indians’ official Twitter account posted a video of Bumrah in practice where the bowler can be seen effortlessly bowling yorkers, a sight that should strike fear into any batsman who will take the field in the upcoming tournament.



Bumrah has taken 63 wickets in 61 IPL matches at an economy rate of 7.81, making him one of the most effective bowlers in the tournament right now.

His debut match in 2013 against Royal Challengers Bangalore saw him make an instant impact as he ended the match with figures of 3/32, making him only the second bowler in the tournament to take 3 wickets on debut.

He didn’t feature prominently thereafter in that title-winning season but his domestic performances convinced the franchise to stick with him and he has been a key figure in the side’s title wins in 2015 and 2017.

MI will open their 2019 campaign on Sunday (March 24) at home against the Delhi Capitals. ​
First Published: March 21, 2019, 10:41 AM IST
