IPL 2019 | Bumrah & Pandya Get Talking After Super Over Exploits

Loading...
In the Super Over, Jasprit Bumrah, conceded just 8 runs and also bowled Mohammed Nabi off a brilliant yorker. Hardik Pandya then began the proceedings with a six as Mumbai cruised to victory and qualified for the playoffs.
Both the stars of the Super Over engaged in a candid chat after the game. While Pandya asked the pacer about his fantastic bowling, Bumrah questioned the all-rounder on his pinch hitting skills. The video clip was posted on Twitter by the official IPL handle.
'You have to advise when I go wrong' - Hardik tells Bumrah— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 3, 2019
Old friends and Super'Over' heroes @hardikpandya7 and @Jaspritbumrah93 have some fun while discussing why @mipaltan were deserving of a play-off spot 💙. By @Moulinparikh #MIvSRH
MUST WATCH 📹 - https://t.co/qzEkNoyAXd pic.twitter.com/Jd9GDaRkTs
Both the cricketers have displayed some outstanding form in the ongoing IPL. Hardik Pandya has scored 373 runs this season at a magnificent strike rate of 197.35. As for Jasprit Bumrah, he has picked up 15 wickets conceding at just 6.70 per over.
Mumbai Indians will be expecting a lot of firepower from them as they qualify for the next stage. They have been an integral part not only for the franchise but also for the national team.
First Published: May 3, 2019, 12:59 PM IST