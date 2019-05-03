IPL 2019 | Bumrah & Pandya Get Talking After Super Over Exploits

'You have to advise when I go wrong' - Hardik tells Bumrah



Old friends and Super'Over' heroes @hardikpandya7 and @Jaspritbumrah93 have some fun while discussing why @mipaltan were deserving of a play-off spot 💙. By @Moulinparikh #MIvSRH



MUST WATCH 📹 - https://t.co/qzEkNoyAXd pic.twitter.com/Jd9GDaRkTs