Home Latest News Schedule Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019: Buttler One of World's Most 'Destructive Batsman' - Smith

PTI | Updated: March 19, 2019, 12:42 PM IST
IPL 2019: Buttler One of World's Most 'Destructive Batsman' - Smith

Jos Buttler in action against Chennai Super Kings. (BCCI)

Loading...
The returning Steve Smith has called his Rajasthan Royals teammate Jos Buttler one of the "most destructive batters" in international cricket, heaping rich praise on the England wicketkeeper.

The Australian run-machine is returning to top-flight after serving a one-year international ban for involvement in ball-tampering.

"Playing alongside Buttler will be great, batting with him makes things easier for me. He's an exciting player and one of the most destructive batters around the world," Smith said during a live interaction on the franchise's social media platform.

Smith's Australian teammate David Warner, who was also involved in the scandal, joined his respective team.

Rajasthan will be playing their Indian Premier League opener against Kings XI Punjab at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on March 26.

"It will be great - never got the chance to play in Jaipur with the Royals. I am sure the fans will come out in big numbers and support us," Smith said.

Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural IPL under Shane Warne's captaincy
ipl 2019Jos ButtlerRajasthan Royalssteve smith
First Published: March 19, 2019, 12:15 PM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking