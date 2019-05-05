IPL 2019 | 'Cakewalk' - Twitter Rejoices Mumbai Topping Table

Loading...
MI did not top the IPL all season until the very last match. The gap separating last (RCB) from fourth (SRH) & a place in the Play Offs was just one point. The margins in the IPL are so fine. Teams should not make big player & management changes based solely on the table. #IPL
— Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) May 5, 2019
crazy season, RCB with 11 points finish bottom, SRH with 12 qualify for playoffs! #IPL2019 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) May 5, 2019
— Anant Tyagi (@anant174) May 5, 2019
The thing that makes me happiest about this #MIvKKR match is that #SRH have qualified for the #IPL2019 playoffs. From next year onwards, hopefully people stop the, 'if you reach 14 points then you are in the playoffs'. SRH have got there with 12 - first time in IPL history. — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) May 5, 2019
Cakewalk for Mumbai, party time for Hyderabad, lights out early in Kolkata
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 5, 2019
Batting first, Kolkata Knight Riders never got going in their innings. Shubman Gill & Chris Lynn were removed early by Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik was dismissed by Lasith Malinga.
Hardik Pandya to KKR today pic.twitter.com/XQv9Mv0sAn — Professor More Kuzhambu (@IndianMourinho) May 5, 2019
Hardik Pandya is having a truly magnificent season with both bat and ball for @mipaltan!
Runs: 373 (2nd most)
Strike rate: 197
Wickets: 13 (2nd most)
Economy: 9.49 #MakeStatsGreatAgain #VIVOIPL #IPl2019 #MIvKKR
— Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) May 5, 2019
Kartik : We will qualify for the playoffs Hardik:#MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/zFJLbIg5WS — Ram (@goon_liberal) May 5, 2019
Malinga stunned plenty by removing Andre Russell for a golden duck. Robin Uthappa had a torrid outing with the bat, and KKR eventually managed to post a score of just 133.
Uthappa's what's-he-doing and you-feel-bad-for-him levels: Yuvraj Singh at the 2014 World T20 final!
Malinga the one common link between the two #MIvKKR
— Srinath (@srinathsripath) May 5, 2019
Malinga 4-0-35-3. It includes crucial wickets of Russell, DK and Rana. Well bowled legend! #MIvKKR
— Abhay 🇮🇳🏏 (@IamAbGupta) May 5, 2019
Look at the great man turning up! #Malinga
Where is the statue, Wankhede? Build one.
— Professor More Kuzhambu (@IndianMourinho) May 5, 2019
Not the first time Robbie Uthappa is helping Rohit Sharma. #MIvKKR
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 5, 2019
What a strategy by Mumbai Indians by ensuring that Robin Uthappa Plays till the last!#MIvKKR
— Faisal Khan (@SFKtweets) May 5, 2019
Quinton de Kock got Mumbai off to a flier. Post his dismissal, Rohit Sharma took charge of the run-chase and along with Surya Kumar Yadav, eased MI to victory and to the top of the table.
Last piece of the World Cup puzzle, Rohit Sharma’s form, falling into place.
— if Shrikant,who can? (@HomerOpines) May 5, 2019
Rohit Sharma with his 2nd fifty in his last 4 innings.
Had made 67 v CSK at Chepauk on 26 Apr 2019
Before that he had no fifty-plus scores in 16 innings since 1 May 2018.#MIvKKR#IPL2019
— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) May 5, 2019
Well played, captain @ImRo45 ❤#MIvKKR @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/C7Ay0guDfI
— Smriti Sinha (@smritisinha99) May 5, 2019
Congratulations Mumbai Indians on going to playoffs and also you were table toppers now
Thank you 🙏 Paltan @ImRo45 @mipaltan
— Ashish Singh (@ashishgsingh) May 5, 2019
The firsts in the IPL points table: -> First edition of IPL where all teams ended up 11+ points -> SRH became the 1st team to finish in top four without 7 wins -> DC became the 1st team to not finish in top two even with 9 wins in an 8-team tournament#IPL2019 #MIvKKR
— Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) May 5, 2019
First Published: May 5, 2019, 11:39 PM IST