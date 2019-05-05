Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | 'Cakewalk' - Twitter Rejoices Mumbai Topping Table

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 5, 2019, 11:39 PM IST
IPL 2019 | 'Cakewalk' - Twitter Rejoices Mumbai Topping Table

(Image: IPL)

Loading...
Lasith Malinga and Rohit Sharma starred for Mumbai Indians as they registered a dominating nine-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders. With this win, MI top the table and will face Chennai Super Kings













Batting first, Kolkata Knight Riders never got going in their innings. Shubman Gill & Chris Lynn were removed early by Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik was dismissed by Lasith Malinga.











Malinga stunned plenty by removing Andre Russell for a golden duck. Robin Uthappa had a torrid outing with the bat, and KKR eventually managed to post a score of just 133.













Quinton de Kock got Mumbai off to a flier. Post his dismissal, Rohit Sharma took charge of the run-chase and along with Surya Kumar Yadav, eased MI to victory and to the top of the table.















Chris Lynnipl 2019kolkata knight ridersLasith MalingaMumbai Indiansrohit sharma
First Published: May 5, 2019, 11:39 PM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
FULL Ranking