IPL 2019 | Can’t Have a Better Final Than MI vs CSK: Dwayne Bravo

'Here we come, @mipaltan': Bhajji & Bravo



There's no love lost between @harbhajan_singh, @DJBravo47 and their former franchise, who go on to discuss the big final after @ChennaiIPL's win in Q2. Don't miss the dance 😍 By @28anand. #CSKvDC



Full video 📹 - https://t.co/ZgndRTbLxK pic.twitter.com/AQs6wA5d1A