IPL 2019 | Can’t Have a Better Final Than MI vs CSK: Dwayne Bravo

They will take on the Mumbai Indians in the final, making this the fourth time the two teams will meet in the tournament. MI were victorious in all of the previous encounters.
Dwayne Bravo and Harbhajan Singh – incidentally both former MI players – were key to CSK’s win over DC and Bravo said after the match that it was fitting that they would face MI in the final.
“Yeah I think we (MI & CSK) are the best two teams in the tournament and deserve to be in the final. Personally I was looking forward to the clash again,” Bravo told Harbhajan in a video uploaded to the IPL’s official website.
“Obviously both teams played very well throughout the season and I think you can’t have a better final than Mumbai vs Chennai.”
Bravo also described his catch to remove Rishabh Pant as one of the crucial moments of the game, given the youngster’s propensity to regularly clear the fence.
“Well it is good to still be able to move around like that at this age! Obviously a lot of people think you can’t do that now.
“It was a crucial moment in the game; Pant is one of the most dangerous players in the IPL and it was good to get him out in that point of time.”
For his part, Harbhajan shared an interesting anecdote on the advice that Bravo gave him at the start of the season that helped him considerably.
“I was quite happy with the way I bowled. I just want to share this with you guys: when I started bowling in the nets in Chennai, Bravo told me ‘you are bowling too slow’. He just told me to push a little more.
“That was the right kind of advice. Obviously you’ve played a lot of cricket and I didn’t play throughout the year so thank you for that advice; it really worked for me.”
First Published: May 11, 2019, 9:51 AM IST