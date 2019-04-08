IPL 2019 | Chennai May Miss Out on Playoffs & Final, Bangalore on Standby

Loading...
The three stands have a total capacity of 12,000 but have to remain empty since November 2011 after Madras High Court put a stay on the use of those stands as TNCA altered with the assessment report of these stands. In fact, a criminal case was also filed against TNCA by the High Court in 2013.
As per BCCI guidelines, Chennai have the right to host the Eliminator and Final being the defending champions while Hyderabad will host the Qualifiers after being runners-up last year. However, Bengaluru is now being kept on standby to step in.
“It is very unfortunate if we have to shift the matches from Chennai. They have earned the right to hold these playoff ties. But we are asking all three Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad to be ready to host Playoff ties,” Committee of Administrators (CoA) chairman Vinod Rai told CricketNext after a meeting in New Delhi on Monday.
“We still have a couple of weeks’ time. We will meet TNCA officials and discuss if an alternative can be found to resolve this issue. Three empty stands in a big stadium like Chepauk doesn’t look good for the optics on television as it is being broadcast to so many homes. If the issue can’t be resolved, we’ll move the games to Bengaluru,” CoA member Diana Edulji informed CricketNext.
Meanwhile, former India women’s captain Edulji also confirmed that this year four women’s T20 games will take place, up from one-off T20 tie last year.
The top 14 women’s T20 cricketers in the world, including the likes of West Indies' Deandra Dottin and T20 World Cup-winning captain Stafanie Taylor, South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk and fast bowler Marizanne Kapp, and Sri Lanka's Chamari Atapattu will join players from India and will be divided into three teams. The teams will face off each other once before playing the final.
“The games will be held at all the Playoff venues a day before the IPL games. The players will be divided into three teams and will play four games this year,” Edulji said.
Last season, the one-off Women’s T20 Challenge in Mumbai was played as a curtain-raiser to the first Qualifier, and comprised two teams — the Supernovas and the Trailblazers — that featured Indian and prominent foreign players.
First Published: April 8, 2019, 5:02 PM IST