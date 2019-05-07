IPL 2019 | 'Chennai was SKY Blue' - Twitter Reflects on Another Strong MI Performance

Source: IPL2019

Suryakumar Yadav has played an excellent knock. Top drawer. Moving at 137 on a pitch where going a little over run-a-ball has been tough for everyone. 👏👏 #MIvCSK #IPL

— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 7, 2019



Chennai was SKY blue tonight.

MI have beaten CSK twice at Chepauk in the same season. IPL's EL CLASSICO didn't live upto it's expectations once again. #IPL #IPL2019 #MIvCSK

— subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) May 7, 2019



To @mipaltan loyal supporters and family, well done on getting to the final. Suryakumar Yadav 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. To beat @ChennaiIPL three times this season, and twice in Chennai is a sign of an excellent team.... will there be fourth meeting this season???????



— ian bishop (@irbishi) May 7, 2019





Mumbai Indians playing an IPL final:

2010, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019*#CSKvMI



— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) May 7, 2019





Excellent win for #MI. Chasing a small score can be tricky. Excitability can prove disastrous. Approached the task with common sense and confidence. Sterling knock by Suryakumar Yadav. Nudges ahead of Rahul Chahar as my MOM because of the bowler friendly pitch

— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 7, 2019



IPL Finals!! 2013, 2015, 2017....

— if Shrikant,who can? (@HomerOpines) May 7, 2019



Kya shaandhar batting ki hai difficult conditions me Charlie u beauty champ @surya_14kumar 👏👏👏👏😊✌️ congratulations @mipaltan to reached the finals @IPL @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/qhMQ0QOyg8



— Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) May 7, 2019





@msdhoni makes the call opting to bat first against his preferred strategy of chasing. Not sure if it is a positive move trying to take away the @mipaltan strength defending totals with the ball, or made with a little doubt in the @ChennaiIPL batting under pressure. #CSKvMI

— Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) May 7, 2019



Proper home advantage for #CSK pitch, toss n very little dew it seems. Now the batters have to put some runs on the board #MIvCSK



— Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) May 7, 2019





Team three wickets down. Massive game for CSK. Rebuilding job needed. Looking forward to Dhoni turning his around on the @hotstarUK app as I wait for my son outside his school... #VIVOIPL



— Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) May 7, 2019





Target: 132 !!!!!! CSK will depend heavily on the 12 overs of experienced spin bowling to rein in the MI batsmen. Can they pull it off today? #IPL #IPL2019 #MIvCSK

— subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) May 7, 2019



#CSK will be ruing the unprovoked top order collapse after choosing to bat first. Should have got 25-30 runs more. Match tilted in #MI’s favour unless they bat as poorly at the start

— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 7, 2019



Bumrah keeps it down to a fighting score. Another 10 or so runs would have helped CSK #CSKvMI



— Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) May 7, 2019





Dhoni's bat slips out of the hand, Bumrah's foot slips out of the crease, the no-ball slips out of umpire's eyes. #CSKvMI



— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) May 7, 2019





CSK's dependency on MS Dhoni this season has been staggering. Almost single-handedly generated momentum in the second half of #IPL2019 season. Probably a pointer that they need a change of strategy and get some fresh (read young) legs in next year. #MIvCSK

— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) May 7, 2019



On such a difficult wicket SKY has played an absolute gem! No doubt why he is rated very highly in the domestic circuit.. Matter of time for an India Debut!



— Vikram Chandrasekaran (@Vikram7723) May 7, 2019





Mumbai beat Chennai by 37 runs.

Mumbai beat Chennai by 46 runs.

Mumbai beat Chennai by 6 wickets.



Total humilation in this season from the hands off Mumbai Indians, but not feeling much pain this time because it has been a usual thing for Chennai fans. #IPL2019



— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) May 7, 2019





.@mipaltan have won three out of three matches against CSK this season. More stunningly, they have won five out of their last five matches at Chepauk!!!!!#CSKvMI

— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) May 7, 2019



Done & Dusted. The Legacy of being in final for Odd year continues 😍🔥. @mipaltan for the #IPL 2019.



SKY what an star. #MIvsCSK

— Prince Sanghvi (@princesanghavi) May 7, 2019



This could be the best innings Suryakumar Yadav has played in probably last few years. #MIvCSK



— jigar mehta (@jigsactin) May 7, 2019



First Published: May 7, 2019, 11:23 PM IST