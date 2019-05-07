Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | 'Chennai was SKY Blue' - Twitter Reflects on Another Strong MI Performance

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 7, 2019, 11:23 PM IST
Having restricted Chennai Super Kings to just 131, Mumbai Indians only needed one of their top three to bat through and Suryakumar Yadav did just that to take Mumbai into their fifth final with a six-wicket win.














Earlier, Chennai Super Kings opted to bat and were in trouble early in the game with Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina falling early.






Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni took their time to take the innings deep but could only post 131 on the board










In reply, Mumbai lost their openers early but Suryakumar played a fine knock to see his team home and another IPL final.











