IPL 2019 | 'Chennai was SKY Blue' - Twitter Reflects on Another Strong MI Performance

Suryakumar Yadav has played an excellent knock. Top drawer. Moving at 137 on a pitch where going a little over run-a-ball has been tough for everyone. 👏👏 #MIvCSK #IPL
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 7, 2019
Chennai was SKY blue tonight.
MI have beaten CSK twice at Chepauk in the same season. IPL's EL CLASSICO didn't live upto it's expectations once again. #IPL #IPL2019 #MIvCSK
— subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) May 7, 2019
To @mipaltan loyal supporters and family, well done on getting to the final. Suryakumar Yadav 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. To beat @ChennaiIPL three times this season, and twice in Chennai is a sign of an excellent team.... will there be fourth meeting this season???????
— ian bishop (@irbishi) May 7, 2019
Mumbai Indians playing an IPL final:
2010, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019*#CSKvMI
— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) May 7, 2019
Excellent win for #MI. Chasing a small score can be tricky. Excitability can prove disastrous. Approached the task with common sense and confidence. Sterling knock by Suryakumar Yadav. Nudges ahead of Rahul Chahar as my MOM because of the bowler friendly pitch
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 7, 2019
IPL Finals!! 2013, 2015, 2017....
— if Shrikant,who can? (@HomerOpines) May 7, 2019
Kya shaandhar batting ki hai difficult conditions me Charlie u beauty champ @surya_14kumar 👏👏👏👏😊✌️ congratulations @mipaltan to reached the finals @IPL @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/qhMQ0QOyg8
— Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) May 7, 2019
Earlier, Chennai Super Kings opted to bat and were in trouble early in the game with Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina falling early.
@msdhoni makes the call opting to bat first against his preferred strategy of chasing. Not sure if it is a positive move trying to take away the @mipaltan strength defending totals with the ball, or made with a little doubt in the @ChennaiIPL batting under pressure. #CSKvMI
— Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) May 7, 2019
Proper home advantage for #CSK pitch, toss n very little dew it seems. Now the batters have to put some runs on the board #MIvCSK
— Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) May 7, 2019
Team three wickets down. Massive game for CSK. Rebuilding job needed. Looking forward to Dhoni turning his around on the @hotstarUK app as I wait for my son outside his school... #VIVOIPL
— Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) May 7, 2019
Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni took their time to take the innings deep but could only post 131 on the board
Target: 132 !!!!!! CSK will depend heavily on the 12 overs of experienced spin bowling to rein in the MI batsmen. Can they pull it off today? #IPL #IPL2019 #MIvCSK
— subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) May 7, 2019
#CSK will be ruing the unprovoked top order collapse after choosing to bat first. Should have got 25-30 runs more. Match tilted in #MI’s favour unless they bat as poorly at the start
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 7, 2019
Bumrah keeps it down to a fighting score. Another 10 or so runs would have helped CSK #CSKvMI
— Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) May 7, 2019
Dhoni's bat slips out of the hand, Bumrah's foot slips out of the crease, the no-ball slips out of umpire's eyes. #CSKvMI
— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) May 7, 2019
CSK's dependency on MS Dhoni this season has been staggering. Almost single-handedly generated momentum in the second half of #IPL2019 season. Probably a pointer that they need a change of strategy and get some fresh (read young) legs in next year. #MIvCSK
— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) May 7, 2019
So 400 plus runs for Dhoni this year after getting dismissed only thrice. Average 135, S/R- 138.69. Whatta player! #CSKvMI #IPL2019 #Ipl12 #MSD #CricketMeriJaan
— Salman (@Salman_2911) May 7, 2019
In reply, Mumbai lost their openers early but Suryakumar played a fine knock to see his team home and another IPL final.
On such a difficult wicket SKY has played an absolute gem! No doubt why he is rated very highly in the domestic circuit.. Matter of time for an India Debut!
— Vikram Chandrasekaran (@Vikram7723) May 7, 2019
Mumbai beat Chennai by 37 runs.
Mumbai beat Chennai by 46 runs.
Mumbai beat Chennai by 6 wickets.
Total humilation in this season from the hands off Mumbai Indians, but not feeling much pain this time because it has been a usual thing for Chennai fans. #IPL2019
— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) May 7, 2019
.@mipaltan have won three out of three matches against CSK this season. More stunningly, they have won five out of their last five matches at Chepauk!!!!!#CSKvMI
— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) May 7, 2019
Done & Dusted. The Legacy of being in final for Odd year continues 😍🔥. @mipaltan for the #IPL 2019.
SKY what an star. #MIvsCSK
— Prince Sanghvi (@princesanghavi) May 7, 2019
This could be the best innings Suryakumar Yadav has played in probably last few years. #MIvCSK
— jigar mehta (@jigsactin) May 7, 2019