Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Chennai's Last-Ball Win Leaves Twitter in Raptures

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 12, 2019, 12:18 AM IST
IPL 2019 | Chennai's Last-Ball Win Leaves Twitter in Raptures

Credit: IPL

Loading...
Chennai Super Kings managed to pull off an amazing victory over the Rajasthan Royals in what was a humdinger of a contest at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.











Batting first, Rajasthan Royals were off to a decent start. However once Jos Buttler got out, the hosts lost their way in the middle as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.











Ravindra Jadeja picked up his 100th wicket in the IPL as he dismissed Steve Smith, a record fifth time in the history of the tournament.







Shreyas Gopal’s quickfire cameo of 19(7)* drifted the Rajasthan total to 151/7 at the end of 20 overs.









The visitors began poorly as they were reduced to 24/4 within the Powerplay over. Whether it was Jofra Archer’s direct hit or Ben Stokes’ brilliant catch, the Rajasthan players were phenomenal in the field.



















MS Dhoni came to Chennai’s rescue again as he started attacking the spinners. Ambati Rayudu at the other end too gained momentum and scored his first half-century this season. Both put up a partnership of 95(71) for the fifth wicket.























In what was a dramatic final over, Ben Stokes failed to defend 17 off the last over. A sixer from Jadeja, Dhoni getting bowled, a no ball, an umpiring howler that saw MSD losing his cool and finally Mitchell Santner sealing it for CSK with a six.

















ambati rayuduchennai super kingsipl 2019MS DhoniRajasthan Royals
First Published: April 12, 2019, 12:18 AM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking