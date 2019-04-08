IPL 2019 | Chris Gayle Entertains KXIP Fans in Unique Manner

Loading...
As is often the case with players from the region, they're having a lot of fun off the field too. Earlier, CSK's Bravo had turned hairstylist for his teammate Monu Singh, while Gayle couldn't stop himself from shaking a leg to Punjabi music.
As is routine, the other Kings XI Punjab's players walked out of the bus and deposited their mobile phones before walking into the stadium for their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Gayle, though, found time for dance.
Chris Gayle + = ♥#SaddaPunjab #SaddaSquad #KXIPvSRH @henrygayle pic.twitter.com/O8poo3AQzB— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) April 8, 2019
Gayle has scored 144 runs from four innings this season at a strike-rate of 158.24.
First Published: April 8, 2019, 9:33 PM IST