IPL 2019 | 'Colossal Error, Why Not Use Technology?'

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 29, 2019, 1:56 AM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians were involved in a thrilling encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, with the latter emerging victorious by just six runs. However, despite some outstanding individual performances, it was an unfortunate umpiring error that became the biggest talking point.

With seven needed off the last ball, umpire S Ravi failed to notice a no ball delivered by Lasith Malinga to Shivam Dubey, who could only score one off it. The replays later suggested that Malinga had overstepped and that left the entire cricket fraternity in disbelief.

First Published: March 29, 2019, 1:56 AM IST
