IPL 2019 | 'Colossal Error, Why Not Use Technology?'

Sorry.. but umpires are missing too many no balls these days.. time for another umpire on the ground to call no balls! #fedup

— Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) March 28, 2019



Malinga’s last ball was a no-ball....BIG one. Umpire missed it. Colossal error. Unbelievable. #RCBvMI #IPL



— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 28, 2019





If an umpire calls a no-ball that isn't one, it cannot be overturned. If he doesn't call a no-ball and there is a wicket, DRS can correct it. And so, more umpires are erring on the side of not calling no-balls.

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 28, 2019



It would have been better if Shivam Dube was out on the last ball, seems like that is the only way umpires would have checked the #noball



— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 28, 2019





This incident will hasten the process of checking the line on every ball bowled. Before the next ball is bowled, the 3rd umpire checks the legality of the previous one. Won't hold up play, there are locked off cameras anyway, will only take a few secs while normal activity is on.

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 28, 2019



About time third umpire gets proactive and helps the on-field umpires in correct decision making.

One umpiring error can potentially change the course of the tournament for teams.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma expresses their displeasure over umpiring calls. #RCBvMI



— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) March 28, 2019





Mini Thread- From my experience - So the umpires have an evaluation system through the captains/match referee report in which captains basically fill a feedback on various parameters about the match umpiring.This is done immediately after the game.

— Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) March 28, 2019



They are then cumulatively rated through a simple algorithm for the tournament and are ranked every season. The bigger challenge is there are not many top level umpires in our country who can officiate in an IPL game since the concept of bulk promotion and relegation is missing



— Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) March 28, 2019





It is a very very tough job but there needs to be a proper transparent system where a bunch of umpires constantly graduate to the next level and we see lot of new youngsters taking umpiring to a new level with the help of technology. Until then we will see a lot of mistakes. END

— Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) March 28, 2019



Im not sure who the umpire was but I’m sure that’s his last game in this years ipl ! Gotta feel for him !!



— Rohan Gavaskar (@rohangava9) March 28, 2019





Technology should be used much more often in cricket ... so many front foot no-balls missed all the time in all formats and only checked on dismissal. Should be as simple as 3rd umpire telling the umpire through ear piece that a no ball has been bowled.

— Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) March 28, 2019



Wow!!! How big a moment was the umpire missing the no ball?



— Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) March 28, 2019





It is at times like these the third umpire should intervene. That's the purpose and poor calls like these are not a good advertisement for a big tournament like IPL #RCBvMI

— Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) March 28, 2019

First Published: March 29, 2019, 1:56 AM IST