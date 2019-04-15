IPL 2019 | Credit to Delhi for Adapting on This Surface Well: Williamson

Loading...
"I thought the first half with the ball was a really good effort. It was a bare surface, probably a 160 surface. We tried in the second half but never got going with partnerships. Unfortunate performance but credit to Delhi the way they played," said Williamson at the post-match presentation ceremony.
"No, never any complacency in a tournament like this. Any team on the table can beat anybody. For us, it's about executing our plans and play our style of cricket. It's one of those things. The two at the top of the order (David Warner and Jonny Bairstow) have been prolific. Delhi adapted well on this surface and used their changes of pace."
Delhi have now won three games on the trot and captain Shreyas Iyer was satisfied with the way his team performed on a track "that kept slowing down".
"We are believing so and it's never too far (if they can win IPL). It started to slow down. Me and Pant had decided that one of us will take the charge. We got a little cameo from Keemo and Axar and helped us get to that total," he said.
"We have played together. It is good to be around each other. It is easy to have that camaraderie. It is a positive thing to carry around. We are positive as well when we chase. We will be backing our abilities."
Keemo Paul, who got rid of Bairstow, Williamson and Ricky Bhui, was named Man of the Match and the medium pacer from West Indies said he wanted to contribute with the ball considering he hasn't got much chance to bat.
"This is a dream come true for me. My family has supported me tremendously. It is the biggest league in the world and why not enjoy it. Went back of the hand and it worked for me. I just tried to adapt to the wicket. I just bowled to suit the wicket. This game is all about confidence. I have not been getting much to contribute with the bat so wanted to contribute more. This is for the friends, family and all my teammates. Thank you for the support," said Paul.
Paul was very well supported by Kagiso Rabada (4 for 22) who is currently the leading wicket-taker this season with 17 scalps to his name. The right-arm paceman said the key is to stick to game plans.
"We have our game plans and all that we try to do is to stick to it. We hope it goes our way and more often than not, it should go your way," he said.
"It's been the trend so far, you need to have variety in your pace. We try to talk about change-ups especially if wickets are assisting those type of changes. It worked for us today. In many ways, you do have a responsibility as an overseas player. I just feel that you have to do your best. We are working on all the departments and it's working well for us."
First Published: April 15, 2019, 12:35 AM IST