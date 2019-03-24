IPL 2019 | CricViz Analysis: Delhi Capitals

Loading...
Strengths:
Indian batting - Delhi have one of the best Indian batting cores in the IPL with Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. This will give them versatility with their overseas players, allowing them to bolster their weaker lower order and bowling.
Overseas bowling - Delhi’s overseas bowlers are proven international performers. Chris Morris (projected bowling impact +0.91) and Kagiso Rabada (+0.28) are notably stronger than Trent Boult (-0.70) who does at least bring left-arm variety. These quicks are joined by Lamichhane (+1.81) as the overseas spinner. Rabada will miss the backend of the IPL to join South Africa’s World Cup squad but Morris - who had a poor IPL last year but a brilliant one in 2017 - could well miss out on World Cup selection and could be a key player for Delhi with bat and ball.
Spin bowling - Lamichhane (projected bowling impact +1.81), Axar (+0.85), Mishra (+0.81) and Tewatia (+0.36) form a very strong spin bowling quartet. All four of these spinners all take the ball away from the right-hander and they may struggle against left-hander heavy teams. Saxena’s part time off spin (+0.03) is the only Delhi option for someone to take the ball away from the left-hander.
Weaknesses:
Indian pace bowling - Delhi don’t have a single Indian pace bowler with a positive projected impact, something that should be a major cause for concern. Ishant (-2.25) continues to be signed to the IPL despite very little pedigree in the shortest format. He is joined by Harshal (-0.94), Avesh (-0.65) and Nathu Singh (-0.12). Delhi will be heavily reliant on their spinners and overseas quicks with the ball.
Lower order batting - Delhi’s powerful top order is likely to be supported by one of Ingram (projected batting impact +1.66) or Munro (+2.62). Below them will be a lower order of great potential but possible inconsistencies: Morris (+1.16) can be a very dangerous batsman while Axar (+0.21) is also a strong player. Neither of these two players, or Tewatia (-0.52) have yet shown themselves capable of consistent performances. Whether they can could prove to be the difference between a Play Off finish or not for Delhi. Vihari (-1.24) has not yet shown he has the game for T20 cricket.
First Published: March 24, 2019, 3:18 PM IST