IPL 2019 | CricViz Analysis: Mumbai Indians

Strengths:
Batting - Mumbai’s overall projected batting impact of +0.10 is the best in the league. Lewis (projected batting impact +2.80), de Kock (+1.51), Pollard (+1.31), Krunal (+1.26), Suryakumar (+0.57), Cutting (+0.51), Rohit (+0.31), Hardik (-0.01) and Kishan (-0.54) is an exceptional batting core.
Pace bowling - MI’s pace bowling attack is one of the strongest in the IPL. Milne (projected bowling impact +2.95) is the top ranked pace bowler in the league, while Bumrah (+2.19) and Malinga (+2.18) are the third and fourth ranked quicks and Behrendorff (+0.64) is the ninth. McClenaghan (-0.85) is the weakest of the overseas bowlers. Mumbai’s Indian pace bowling depth with Sran (-1.58) and Hardik (-1.17) is not great but their core strength is exceptional.
Squad structure - Mumbai’s squad structure is clear and well balanced. They have an exceptional Indian core of Rohit, Suryakumar, Krunal, Hardik, Kishan and Bumrah and two overseas players for each role: Lewis and de Kock at the top of the order, Cutting and Pollard as all rounders, Milne and Malinga as right-arm quicks and Behrendorff and McClenaghan as left-arm quicks.
Weakness:
Spin bowling - Krunal (projected bowling impact +0.68) is a reliable performer at IPL level but a lot of responsibility rests on the teenage leg spinners Markande (-0.07) and Chahar (+0.02) in the role of the attacking spinner.
First Published: March 24, 2019, 3:18 PM IST