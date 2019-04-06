IPL 2019 | CSK Felicitate Raina for Completing 5000 Runs

A no mean feat by a no nonsense cricketer! To many many more runs off the #yellove willow, #ChinnaThala ! #Super5000 pic.twitter.com/tSsGPUhzuG

Here's to the ever-smiling, ever-supportive #SuperBoss you could ever get! Get all your whistles together for the one and only K S Viswanathan (Kasi to everyone here) for being a backbone to the #Yellove Brigade right from the start! #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/AdsKVp1TPo