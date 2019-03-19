IPL 2019: CSK in Need of Dhoni Touch to Mount Successful Title Defence

Loading...
CSK is one of the most successful team in the IPL having won the championship thrice and made at least the top-four every single time it has participated. They are the only team to defend their IPL title and last year they announced it loud and clear that they can't be written off at any stage. They won the title in 2018 despite having their home games shifted out of Chennai due to a political row. Now back to their den they will have the fans coming out in huge numbers as was evident during the practice sessions at the MA Chidambaram stadium, when 12,000 attended an intra-squad warm-up game.
With MS Dhoni still at the helm, the men in yellow will embark on the 12th edition of the IPL with just one motive in mind - successfully defend their title. It won't be easy but Dhoni and Co. know a thing or two about winning trophies, especially in the yellow jersey.
STRENGTHS
Their strength lies in the experience with the likes of Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Shane Watson and Harbhajan Singh who have all been there and done that.
Most of their matches will be staged at the MA Chidambaram stadium and one look at the spin unit shows they have an attack ripe for the conditions. Imran Tahir and Mitchell Santner are there and so are the duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Harbhajan Singh. Jadhav is also more than a viable option if the need arises.
The batting will be led by Watson, who left a lasting impression last year and comes into the IPL this year in excellent form having done so well at the PSL. Faf du Plessis has also been delightful touch while the Indian contingent is as strong as ever.
WEAKNESSES
While their batting and spin bowling cabinet looks solid, the Indian pace department is something which will make CSK slightly vulnerable. Mohit Sharma has been out of the Indian reckoning for a while as has been Shardul Thakur. Chahar also hasn't had the best of times with the ball in recent times. Once Ngidi and Willey leave for their respective World Cup camps, which is likely to coincide with the business end of the IPL, CSK's fast bowling unit is one area where they might struggle.
PAST RECORD
Winners: 2010, 2011, 2018
Runners-up: 2008, 2012, 2013, 2015
In the nine seasons they played, Chennai have won thrice and made it to the final four other times. They’re the only franchise to have made it to the final four in every IPL edition they’ve been a part of.
2019 AUCTION ACTION
There wasn't much action on the CSK table during the December auctions. They retained a chunk of their players from last year confident that despite most of them being on the wrong side of 30, they will do the job for the side. The only player they went all-out for was Mohit Sharma for INR 5 Cr. The medium pacer has donned the CSK jersey for three years in the past. In that time, he picked up a total of 57 wickets in 47 matches, and the CSK management will be hoping he can do much of the same this time around.
WORLD CUP EFFECT
CSK are likely to lose the services of du Plessis, Ngidi, Imran Tahir and David Willey in the fag end of the tournament. Du Plessis, Ngidi and Tahir are certainly in the World Cup scheme for the South Africans and will fly back early for the preparations. Willey might also have to leave for international duty when England play Ireland and Pakistan in May. New Zealand have made it clear that all their players have been allowed to take part in the whole of IPL so CSK will have Santner for the whole season.
SQUAD
MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Billings, Mitchell Santner, David Willey, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Mohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad
First Published: March 18, 2019, 11:40 AM IST