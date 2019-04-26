IPL 2019 | 'CSK is Federer and Mumbai is Nadal' - Twitter Reflects on MI's Convincing Victory Over CSK

Sourc: IPL

In their last 19 games at home (at Chepauk) from 22 Apr 2013, Chennai Super Kings #CSK has lost just two matches and on both occasions it was to Mumbai Indians #MI- on 8 May 2015 and now one tonight!#CSKvMI #IPL2019

🚨Record Alert!🚨 Largest defeats for #CSK in the #IPL at Chennai 46 - @mipaltan 2019👈 31 - Chargers 2010 24 - PWI 2013 14 - RCB 2008 10 - RR 2008 - 2nd largest defeat for CSK - Lowest at Chennai for CSK#MakeStatsGreatAgain #CSKvMI #VIVOIPL #IPL2019 #VIVOIPL2019 #IPL12 #IPL — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) April 26, 2019

CSK is Federer, and Mumbai is Nadal — Nitin Sundar (@knittins) April 26, 2019

Strange as it may seem, it's been 17 innings since Rohit has hard a half century. #MI are scoring at 7.8 but remember on a similar surface 175 wasn't enough for the Sunrisers. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 26, 2019

Fifth day pitch for a T20 game at Chepauk??? Turning miles...with dew around. #CSKvMI #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 26, 2019

BREAKING: Rohit has an #IPL 50 after 16 innings. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) April 26, 2019



Fifty for Ro, well played. He has been getting lots of starts and finally converting one.

Don’t get this obsession of sending Krunal up the order when you have SKY, Hardik and Pollard in the dugout. Unnecessary drama🙄 — Vidula S. Menge (@Arey_Yaar) April 26, 2019

On this slowish track, 150-155 can be competitive #CSKvMI — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) April 26, 2019

140 enough? — if Shrikant,who can? (@HomerOpines) April 26, 2019



Hardik Pandya has not played 19+ balls in an inning in IPL 2019!#CSKvMI

So the last time CSK lost a match at Chepauk, was it the game In which Hardik Pandya took Pawan Negi to the cleaners? #CSKvMI — Arjun Ashok (@arj_90) April 26, 2019

MSD has consistently criticised the Chennai pitches saying their batsmen will have to bear the brunt too on such a surface. Without dew, looks like this is the kind of game MSD was worried about.#IPL2019 #CSKvMI — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) April 26, 2019

Krunal's straight ones are more lethal than most spinners' turning stock balls. Batsmen still get keep getting out after 3-4 years because of that deadly, nagging length! — Srinath (@srinathsripath) April 26, 2019



Beauty from Krunal.

Why is Krunal getting angrier with every wicket? 😅 #csk #CSKvMI — Kanishkaa Balachandran (@kanishkaab) April 26, 2019

.@ImRo45's 50 at the top and final flourish belong to @mipaltan. Rest @harbhajan_singh and Santner were too good but can’t deny it isn’t an easy wicket to bat on. #MIvCSK — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) April 26, 2019



Dhoni sitting out games just to make everyone appreciate the miracles he is performing with this squad

MI beating CSK in Chennai, huge result, even if without the presence of one certain great. — KASHISH (@crickashish217) April 26, 2019

