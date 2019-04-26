Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | 'CSK is Federer and Mumbai is Nadal' - Twitter Reflects on MI's Convincing Victory Over CSK

Updated: April 26, 2019, 11:54 PM IST
In what was built up as the 'El Clasico' of the IPL turned out to be a drab affair as Mumbai Indians inflicted Chennai Super Kings’ heaviest defeat at home, securing a 46-run win on Friday.






Batting first, Rohit Sharma and Evin Lewis stitched together a 75-run stand after the early loss of Quinton de Kock. The Mumbai Indians skipper went on to score a half-century.





 






While Rohit could not march on, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard struck some blows in the final overs to help MI cross the 150-mark.



 






Unlike on previous occasions this season, due did not play a huge effect at Chepauk as MI’s slow bowlers got into the act early in the CSK run-chase.



 






After Murali Vijay’s dismissal, CSK never managed to get going and kept losing wickets, eventually handing MI a 46-run win.



 






First Published: April 26, 2019, 11:48 PM IST
