IPL 2019 | CSK Keen to Ruin Ashwin's Away Game on Home Patch as KXIP Boss

So, who is the home side? Both teams have three wins in four games. Both teams have players who know the conditions well. Both teams have spinners who can utilise the Chepauk pitch's slowness. Knowing captain Ashwin, it won't be a surprise if he plays both M Ashwin and Varun, unleashing all types of spin against a Chennai batting that's struggling slightly at the moment.
The Super Kings' problem in the batting starts right at the top. Ambati Rayudu is in poor form, and Shane Watson hasn't done much of note other than a 44 against Delhi Capitals. Suresh Raina has been on and off, unable to go past starts.
MS Dhoni bailed them out in Chennai's previous home game, against Rajasthan, with a stellar half-century. But CSK know that can't be done always, as they found out against Mumbai Indians. They are not known for making too many changes, but they could be strengthening their batting against Punjab. Dwayne Bravo injured his hamstring in the previous match, making things complicated for Dhoni and co.
Chennai struggled with their death bowling in Mumbai, but they've got the attack to do the job at home. Imran Tahir has been in wicket-taking form. Harbhajan Singh comes into picture when the opposition has left-handers in the top order, as Punjab do in Sam Curran, Chris Gayle and David Miller. Ravindra Jadeja is always around, and CSK also have the option of playing Mitchell Santner.
Punjab will be coming to Chennai on a high having got out of jail against Delhi Capitals. They seemed down and out before Mohammed Shami and Curran, who picked a hat-trick, led them to a win out of nowhere. They're now heading to a ground where their main strength - spin - will be in action too. A 4pm start means dew won't be a factor, so expect spinners to have a ball.
If the batsmen can show application that's needed on such tracks, it could be a well-fought contest.
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR
R Ashwin v MS Dhoni - Chennai's son v adopted son
CSK's fans are unlikely to forget the times when Dhoni and Ashwin plotted together to dismiss the then RCB's Chris Gayle frequently. Dhoni would often toss the new ball to the off-spinner, who would respond with Gayle's and other big wickets regularly. But those things are in the past, with Ashwin moving to Punjab after CSK completed their ban.
Ironically, last season, Ashwin unleashed Gayle on his former team to come out on top in their first clash. Dhoni outwitted Ashwin in the second meeting, unleashing 'chaos' by promoting Deepak Chahar and Harbhajan Singh in the batting order. They're 1-1 head to head at the moment, and this battle of the captains will be a mouth-watering contest in front of fans who love both equally.
TEAM NEWS/AVAILABILITY UPDATES
CSK: Dwayne Bravo's hamstring injury that rules him out for two weeks adds to the concerns for the franchise. They already lost two key foreigners in Lungi Ngidi (injury) and David Willey (personal reasons) and this loss is a big blow. CSK have all-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn as replacement for Ngidi and he could be in line for a start. They might also be tempted to bring in Faf du Plessis to give a struggling Ambati Rayudu leeway by pushing him to the middle order.
KXIP: Like CSK, Punjab too sweat over the fitness of their West Indian star, Chris Gayle. If he's fit, Hardus Viljoen could be the guy to make way. Who will open the batting, though? Sam Curran slammed a 10-ball 20 against Delhi opening the batting. Mystery spinner Varun also injured his finger during the game against KKR, and missed the following two matches. If he's fit, R Ashwin would be itching to give him a go.
PROBABLE XI:
CSK: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh/Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Mohit Sharma/Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir.
KXIP: KL Rahul(w), Sam Curran, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen/Chris Gayle, R Ashwin(c), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman/Varun Chakravarthy
