IPL 2019 | CSK Players Give Birthday Boy Jadhav a Cake Facial After Win Against DC

Loading...
In a video posted by the official Chennai Super Kings account, Jadhav can be seen acknowledging the wishes but resisting what he knows will turn out to be a messy affair. Unfortunately for the all-rounder, it was a battle he was always going to lose, being outnumbered heavily.
Cake shower for the birthday lion Adhaar Udhaar @JadhavKedar topped with the super win at Kotla! #WhistlePodu #Yellove #DCvCSK pic.twitter.com/COZgrueuAA— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 26, 2019
Jadhav, who turned 34 made a handy 27 off 34 balls in CSK’s chase of 148, before he was dismissed by Rabada, caught behind by Rishabh Pant. Even though the match went down to the last three balls, Chennai never looked like losing control of the chase on a pitch where the ball was coming on to the bat slowly.
Now that's an Adhaar Udhaar Birthday celebration! Super Birthday Kedar Jadhav! #CakeMan #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/6e9aqix00f— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 26, 2019
CSK’s next outing will be against Rajasthan Royals on March 31.
First Published: March 27, 2019, 10:06 AM IST