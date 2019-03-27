Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | CSK Players Give Birthday Boy Jadhav a Cake Facial After Win Against DC

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 27, 2019, 10:36 AM IST
IPL 2019 | CSK Players Give Birthday Boy Jadhav a Cake Facial After Win Against DC

Image: CSK

Loading...
Chennai Super Kings is a team in good spirits and rightly so, after two wins in two games to start off their IPL campaign. And after the away win against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, birthday boy Kedar Jadhav was not spared from a cake facial by his buoyant teammates as they sang for him.

In a video posted by the official Chennai Super Kings account, Jadhav can be seen acknowledging the wishes but resisting what he knows will turn out to be a messy affair. Unfortunately for the all-rounder, it was a battle he was always going to lose, being outnumbered heavily.



Jadhav, who turned 34 made a handy 27 off 34 balls in CSK’s chase of 148, before he was dismissed by Rabada, caught behind by Rishabh Pant. Even though the match went down to the last three balls, Chennai never looked like losing control of the chase on a pitch where the ball was coming on to the bat slowly.



CSK’s next outing will be against Rajasthan Royals on March 31.
chennai super kingsCSKDCDelhi Capitalsipl 2019Kedar JadhavOff The Field
First Published: March 27, 2019, 10:06 AM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking