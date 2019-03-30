IPL 2019 | CSK Rope in Kuggeleijn as Replacement for Ngidi

Loading...
Kuggeleijn made his Twenty20 International for New Zealand earlier this year and has picked up two wickets in his four games. He is also a handy lower-order hitter. His 15-ball 35* on debut was crucial in propelling New Zealand to a formidable total in the first T20I against Sri Lanka.
In all, the 27-year-old has picked up 67 wickets in 75 T20 games at an average of 30.92. He has also turned out for New Zealand in two One-Day Internationals where he has returned five wickets at 11.60.
Ngidi had pulled out of the IPL at the start of the season having suffered a side strain in South Africa's ODI series against Sri Lanka.
"Lungi felt discomfort while bowling during the last ODI against Sri Lanka at Newlands and immediately stopped bowling. Further scans revealed a Grade II muscle strain which will need up to four weeks of rest followed by a rehab programme leading up to the World Cup," the South African manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee had said at the time.
"For Lungi, we've been a little bit more selective. It's obviously a different level of replacement player (required for him) based on price. We've gone with Scott Kuggeleijn, who's a New Zealand international, who bowls quick and bats well. So we've gone for an all-rounder who has good pace and good variations. He'll be joining us next week," Fleming told reporters.
"We can't replace David Willey. David's got a personal issue at home that he's dealing with and we're supporting him and we'll continue to support him. So contrary to some of the statements that have come out, we can't replace David Willey no matter what happens. It's just about us supporting him and his family as they go through some issues at home, and we support his decision to be at home. So we can't replace him."
First Published: March 30, 2019, 6:45 PM IST