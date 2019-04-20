IPL 2019 | CSK Take on RCB with One Eye on Play-off Spot

Loading...
Defending champions CSK will reach 16 points with a win at the M Chinnaswamy, a total that will likely guarantee them a place in the top 4.
MS Dhoni missed their previous game with a stiff back but will likely be fit before the next game.
These two teams played the tournament opener in Chennai and have had contrasting campaigns since. CSK are currently atop the points table whereas RCB’s play-off hopes are hanging by a thread.
RCB did beat KKR at Kolkata on Friday night when they defended 213 despite Andre Russell and Nitish Rana taking the game to the final over.
It was only their second win in nine games so far but it kept their play-off chances alive.
With AB de Villiers not playing on Friday, skipper Virat Kohli did the bulk of the heavy lifting and even scored his first century of the season.
With AB expected to be back for the next game, RCB will look to notch up their first home win of the season.
The bowling remains a concern for RCB as was evident at the Eden Gardens where Russell and Rana almost pulled off the impossible after KKR needed 113 off the last six overs.
The hosts just fell short by 10 runs as Moeen Ali saved the day for RCB with both bat and ball, having defended 24 in the final over.
On the other hand, CSK will fancy their chances of beating RCB again. Their team continues to operate well and they will start the game as favourites.
PREVIOUS MEETING
The last game was one to forget for RCB fans. RCB were bundled out for 70 on a slow, turning Chepauk wicket and CSK chased down the total with 2.2 overs to spare and 7 wickets in hand.
WATCH OUT FOR
Virat Kohli: The RCB skipper was at his fiery best both with bat and on the field during the previous game. RCB’s fortunes depend heavily on Kohli so another good display from him could see them pick up 2 wins on the trot.
Imran Tahir: The leg-spinner has been in fine form this season and has formed quite an understanding with Dhoni. He excelled in batter-friendly conditions at the Eden Gardens and could easily do the same at the Chinnaswamy.
TEAM NEWS
CSK: Dwayne Bravo was ruled out with a grade one hamstring tear for two weeks but is likely to have recovered by now, something that will help the side in both the batting and bowling department although it remains to be seen if he plays. Dhoni also missed the last game but will most likely feature in the XI again.
RCB: De Villiers sat out the game against KKR but is likely to be fit for this match, meaning Heinrich Klaasen could drop out to accommodate his compatriot in the playing XI.
PROBABLE XI
CSK: MS Dhoni (C & WK), Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedhar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur.
RCB: Virat Kohli (C), Parthiv Patel (WK), AB De Villiers, Akshdeep Nath, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinus, Pawan Negi, Dale Steyn, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini.
Squads
RCB: Virat Kohli (C), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.
CSK: MS Dhoni (C & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn.
First Published: April 20, 2019, 8:21 PM IST