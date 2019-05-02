IPL 2019 | CSK Thank Home Fans with Victory Lap after DC Win

Loading...
The match was also the last home game for the Yellow Army and the CSK players showed their gratitude to their fans after the match had ended.
Decked out in yellow t-shirts with the phrase “AnbuDen Super Thanks” emblazoned on them, the players did a victory lap of the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
The @ChennaiIPL thanking their fans at the #AnbuDen 🙏🙏 with a victory lap. pic.twitter.com/SRlFHSTzSk
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 1, 2019
On Wednesday, Imran Tahir ripped through the Delhi Capitals batting, picking 4/12, as Chennai Super Kings registered a convincing 80-runs victory in the clash between table-toppers at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Suresh Raina (59) along with MS Dhoni (44) made solid contributions as CSK ended on 179/4 on a rather slow surface, giving a batting master-class about how to go about an innings on pitches where the ball isn’t exactly coming onto the bat.
The convincing victory all but assures a top two spot for CSK and that means they will play the qualifier at Chepauk, something which will certainly give them a huge advantage.
CSK will end their league campaign with an away match against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday (May 5).
First Published: May 2, 2019, 8:22 AM IST