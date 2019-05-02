Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | CSK Thank Home Fans with Victory Lap after DC Win

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 2, 2019, 9:46 AM IST
(Image: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

Chennai Super Kings have already qualified for the IPL 2019 playoffs and on Wednesday (May 1) they moved one step closer to securing a top-two finish with a clinical win over the Delhi Capitals.

The match was also the last home game for the Yellow Army and the CSK players showed their gratitude to their fans after the match had ended.

Decked out in yellow t-shirts with the phrase “AnbuDen Super Thanks” emblazoned on them, the players did a victory lap of the MA Chidambaram Stadium.



On Wednesday, Imran Tahir ripped through the Delhi Capitals batting, picking 4/12, as Chennai Super Kings registered a convincing 80-runs victory in the clash between table-toppers at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Suresh Raina (59) along with MS Dhoni (44) made solid contributions as CSK ended on 179/4 on a rather slow surface, giving a batting master-class about how to go about an innings on pitches where the ball isn’t exactly coming onto the bat.

The convincing victory all but assures a top two spot for CSK and that means they will play the qualifier at Chepauk, something which will certainly give them a huge advantage.

CSK will end their league campaign with an away match against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday (May 5).
chennai super kingsCSKipl 2019MA Chidambaram stadiumOff The Field
First Published: May 2, 2019, 8:22 AM IST
