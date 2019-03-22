Home Latest News Schedule Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019: CSK to Donate RCB Game Proceeds to Pulwama Martyrs' Families

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 22, 2019, 11:47 AM IST
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have announced that proceeds from the ticket sales of their opening fixture of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) will go towards the families of the victims of the Pulwama terror attack.

The Super Kings’ first encounter will be against the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday (Match 23).

The announcement was made by Rakesh Singh, Director of CSK, on Wednesday.



“Our captain MS Dhoni, who is honorary lieutenant colonel of the Indian territorial army, will present the cheque,” Rakesh said.

CSK are set to play a majority of their home matches at Chepauk this season, after they had to shift a majority of their home fixtures outside of the city of Chennai due to political interference last year.

The franchise made a rousing return to the competition after serving a two-year ban and went on to lift the title in 2018.
First Published: March 21, 2019, 10:48 AM IST
