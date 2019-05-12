IPL 2019 | CSK’s Imran Tahir Finishes With Purple Cap

Loading...
Tahir finished with figures of 2/23 in his three overs and accounted for Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock in the final.
The 40-year-old finished the season with 26 wickets from 17 matches with a strike rate of 14.84 and an economy rate of 6.69. Tahir overtook his compatriot and Delhi Capitals’ bowler Kagiso Rabada who had taken 25 wickets from 12 matches before picking up a back injury and leaving the tournament earlier than expected. Third on that list is also Tahir’s teammate in Deepak Chahar who finished the season with 22 wickets from 17 games.
Tahir, who will call time on his international white ball career after the upcoming ICC World Cup in England and Wales, also has the distinction of taking the most wickets as a spinner in any season of the IPL.
Most wickets by a spinner in a single IPL season. The South African is followed by KKR’s Sunil Narine who claimed 24 wickets in 15 matches in 2012.
First Published: May 12, 2019, 10:20 PM IST