IPL 2019 | CSK's Latest Debutant Kuggeleijn Has a Controversial Background

Son of former New Zealand international Chris Kuggeleijn, Scott made his ODI debut for New Zealand in 2017 against Ireland before making his T20I debut against Sri Lanka earlier this year.
He was a part of the T20I squad that faced India in New Zealand earlier this year as well, where he put in a few decent shifts with the ball and the bat.
His record in domestic cricket for Northern Districts is also decent. His highest first-class score is 142* against Central Stags.
As a bowler he can crank the speed up when needed and in the 2016-17 Ford Trophy, he was atop the wicket-taking charts as he took 17 wickets in 9 matches.
However, he has been in the news for the wrong reasons as well. Kuggeleijn was accused by a woman of raping her in 2015, which saw him face trials in court on two separate occasions.
The first jury could not find him guilty but the second jury acquitted him. The reason given was that it was hard to determine ‘without reasonable doubt’ that he was guilty of the crime.
Nevertheless, the details of the trial as well as New Zealand Cricket’s silence throughout the ordeal means the issue remains one that haunts the all-rounder.
NZC had removed a banner promoting sexual consent – aimed at Kuggeleijn – in Wellington during the first T20I against India this year, an act for which they later apologized.
The protests against the player continued in the second T20I, with a similar banner being spotted in the crowd.
First Published: April 6, 2019, 4:37 PM IST