IPL 2019: CSK's Watson & Bravo Arrive at the Den

Watto surprise in the #HomeSweetDen! @ShaneRWatson33 #YelloveAgain #Champion pic.twitter.com/zAOyeVIqeb
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 18, 2019
Watson looked in good touch in PSL, having finished as the highest run-getter in the tournament with 430 runs from 12 matches at an average of 43 and strike rate of 143.8.
CSK will be delighted with the form of their opener who lit up the previous edition as well. Watson finished IPL 2018 with 555 runs under his belt at an average of just under 40, inclusive of a belligerent 117 in the final.
Bravo, on the other hand, hasn’t had the best of times. He took only seven wickets in six fixtures but along with Watson played a vital part in Quetta Gladiators winning their maiden PSL title.
First Published: March 19, 2019, 3:40 PM IST