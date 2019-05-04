IPL 2019 | Curran Shines Bright with the Bat for KXIP in Defeat

Loading...
Curran had a disastrous opening on IPL debut conceding 52 in his four-over spell against Rajasthan Royals but made a resounding comeback against Delhi Capitals in the next match, picking up a hat-trick in a four-wicket haul. He even opened the batting in that match in Chris Gayle's absence and made 20 in 10 balls to give Kings XI a good start.
But the constant chopping and changing meant that Curran wasn't a guaranteed starter for Kings XI Punjab despite making an early impression. He was dropped after making five successive single digit scores in the lead up to this match.
His bowling numbers too went down as Curran went above eight runs per over in four out of last five matches before this. But what Kings XI probably didn't account for was the poor form of David Miller.
Curran's all-round qualities and ability to reverse swing the ball meant he had to be given a longer rope. On Friday he proved just why when he went all guns blazing against Kolkata Knight Riders at Mohali. The southpaw walked in with the innings sorely needing impetus and made 55 in 24 balls studded with seven fours and two sixes.
Curran moved to nine at run-a-ball before taking on Sunil Narine in the 17th over for a six and a four. Curran went on to hit Russell for another couple of boundaries before a decisive final over saw him take on Harry Gurney for 22 runs. Curran slammed three fours and a six with some exceptional hitting down the ground and some cheeky shots through fine-leg.
After his maiden IPL half-century, Curran will hope to end his season for Kings XI Punjab on a high. At 21, age is on his side and the talented all-rounder is without doubt a handy long-term purchase for Kings XI.
First Published: May 4, 2019, 1:01 AM IST