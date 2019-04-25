Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Dale Steyn Ruled Out For The Season Due to Shoulder Injury

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 25, 2019, 3:18 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore received a major setback in their IPL campaign after pace spearhead Dale Steyn was ruled out of the remainder of the season due to a shoulder injury.

Steyn, who himself had replaced an injured Nathan Coulter-Nile in the squad, played only two matches but had made an immediate impact for his team.

He missed the game against Kings XI Punjab due to an inflamed shoulder.

“Dale Steyn has been prescribed with ample rest due to inflammation in his shoulder. On account of state of his health, Dale will not be available to take part further in the ongoing season of IPL.

His presence has helped the team immensely and we are very thankful for the inspiration and passion that he brought to the squad. The team will deeply miss his energy and presence around. We wish him a speedy recovery and all the luck for all future endeavours.” Said RCB in a statement released on Thursday.

Proteas team manager, Dr Mohammed Moosajee explained: “Dale felt discomfort after playing his second match at the tournament. Upon assessment and subsequent investigations, a flare-up of his right shoulder was confirmed. With the World Cup around the corner, it is our priority to get him back to full fitness before the squad departs on May 19th . He will consult with a shoulder specialist upon his return and a recovery plan will be put in place.”

The Proteas’ World Cup squad will assemble for their week-long camp on May 12th prior to departing for the tournament.
First Published: April 25, 2019, 2:23 PM IST
