IPL 2019 | Warner Bids Farewell With Nine Half-centuries in 12 Games

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 30, 2019, 12:27 AM IST
David Warner hammered the Kings XI bowling attack to all corners of the ground for seven fours and two sixed during his knock of 81 in 56 balls on Monday. The Australian, playing his last match for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season, was in riveting form against Punjab and smashed his ninth half-century of the season to take the hosts to 212. His dismissal off Ashwin was only his second in the season against a spinner. He ends the 2019 season averaging 173 against the spinners despite facing 218 balls from them.

Warner's 2019

David Warner has had a sensational 2019. His last six scores in the season read 70, 51, 50, 67, 57, 37 and 81. The Australian has been remarkable at the top of the order for Sunrisers, scoring 692 runs in 12 matches as a warm-up before his return to the Australian side for the World Cup. Warner's runs have come at an average of 69.2 and a strike rate of 143.86.

The Orange Cap race

Warner has 692 runs in the season which is 200 more than the next best batsman. While a departure usually results in a hand over of the orange cap by the end of the season, Warner is so far ahead of the rest that he might indeed hold on to the record even at the end without adding a single run to his tally.

Warner has the second best average among the top six run scorers and also the maximum number of fours. It is testimony to the fact that he hasn't been reckless with his approach, instead has looked to play the anchor role whole scoring quickly.

The streak of half-centuries

Warner has nine half-centuries this season which is the joint second most in a single season of the IPL. Virat Kohli, with 11 half-centuries in the 2016 season, holds the record but Warner is the only one to score more than eight half-centuries in a season twice. He had earlier made nine half-centuries in 2016.

His half-century against Kings XI Punjab on Monday means that he has eight successive scores of fifty or more against them. Since debuting for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2015, Warner has scored over 500 runs in every season of the IPL. His departure is set to leave Sunrisers in a big fix, particularly due to his consistent contributions.

David Warneripl 2019orange capsunrisers hyderabad
First Published: April 30, 2019, 12:25 AM IST
