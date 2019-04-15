IPL 2019 | David Warner Blames Lack of Experience in Middle-Order for Loss

Loading...
Williamson replaced Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi while young Ricky Bhui and Abhishek Sharma came in for Pathan and Pandey. Opener David Warner felt that an inexperienced middle-order was one of the reasons for Sunrisers’ 39-run loss to the Capitals.
“I don't like hindsight. Today, there was a decision that they (the team management) made. I’m no longer part of that process, I don’t know what their thinking was but when you lose that experience in the middle, it can be quite challenging and quite difficult for the new guys that come in,” Warner, who scored 51 off 47 balls, said after the loss on Sunday.
Baroda all-rounder Pathan (32 runs with a strike rate of 86.48) and Karnataka batsman Pandey (54 runs at strike rate 93.10) have been struggling for form so far this season. Warner put on 72 runs for the first wicket but it took 9.5 overs for the same. From 101/2, Sunrisers lost the last eight wickets for 15 runs.
“There are no excuses. We got off to a good start, we didn't capitalise on those middle periods, there were a lot of ones, not many twos, they (Capitals) shut down the boundaries well and they bowled very well,” Warner, who now has 400 runs in seven games at an average of 80, said. “We just missed a couple of opportunities to hit boundaries through that middle period.”
Sunrisers after their loss on Sunday have now been defeated in three games in a row to slip to sixth place on the points table, only above Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
“We got off to a good start, again, without losing a wicket. You look at the overs between seven and 13, we had a fair few dots, we didn't find too many boundaries, and from that position we were in, you should be chasing … I think it was ten an over, 11 an over towards the back end,” Warner said.
“I take responsibility as well, I tried to be there at the end. I tried to look for a boundary but I was unlucky,” he said.
2019 iplDavid WarnerDCDelhi CapitalsIndian Premier Leagueipl 2019srhSRH vs DCsunrisers hyderabadWarner
First Published: April 15, 2019, 11:22 AM IST