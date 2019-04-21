IPL 2019 | David Warner, Jonny Bairstow Heroics Leave Twitter Stunned

Dominating win for SRH and plenty to think for KKR. They did make few strategical errors in last few games...
SRH becomes the 5th #IPL side to win a match by 5 or more overs to spare while chasing a target of 150+
MI & KKR have done it twice, while DCh, RR and now SRH have done it once!
MI's 195/5 in 14.4 overs v RR (189/4) in 2014 is the highest!#IPL2019#SRHvKKR
Perfect match from #SRH Executed plans with the ball. Warner and Bairstow pummel #KKR bowlers. Good signs going into the business end of the tournament. #SRHvKKR pic.twitter.com/ygxayTaptG — Aditya (@forwardshortleg) April 21, 2019
Put to bat first by SRH, Kolkata Knight Riders were off to a scintillating start. Sunil Narine led the foundation for their batting with a quickfire 25(8).
Narines hand-eye is amazing at times....perfect choice as a T20 opener, never wastes time.... 25 off 8 balls a flyer....now KKR ahead of the game and batsmen can work it around... #IPL2019 — Innocent Bystander (@InnoBystander) April 21, 2019
Narine did his job. 25 from 8 and it's upto proper batsman to build this start and get 180-200. — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) April 21, 2019
In the IPL since 2017, Sunil Narine has scored at a strike rate of 174 in the first 10 balls of an innings. Only Andre Russell (176.8) has scored quicker in the timeline. The avg strike rate for a batsmen in the first 10 balls in the last three seasons is 118.7 #IPL2019 #SRHvKKR — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 21, 2019
However, the visitors failed to capitalise on the good start. The likes of Shubman Gill and Karthik were dismissed early. Chris Lynn played a slow knock of 51(47).
Last season, DK was instrumental in #KKR’s rise. Unfortunately, he isn’t pulling his weight in the side this season. Not enough runs. In the last few games, tactically a little off the mark too... #IPL
Four balls faced - could have been run out twice before getting run out off the fourth ball! WOW! That was something #DK #KKR #SRHvKKR
Dinesh Karthik should come after Russell, Russell should bat atleast 5-7 overs #SRHvKKR — Mitul (@Eme2ul) April 21, 2019
Chris Lynn's 45-ball fifty today is the slowest of his 31 fifty-plus scores in the Twenty20 format. His previous slowest was off 42 balls vs RCB in 2018. #SRHvKKR #IPL2019 — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) April 21, 2019
Andre Russell who came really late managed to hit two sixes off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the penultimate over before getting out.
Andre Russell's pull/hook against pace is a remarkable shot. He is essentially playing it off his front foot and that transfer of weight into the ball creates huge power. He's taken the pull shots of KP & Punter and turned up the aggression another level. #IPL #SRHvKKR — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) April 21, 2019
Four and a half overs max for Andre Russell to do his stuff. #SRHvKKR — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) April 21, 2019
The only parallel to Russell connecting *everything* and smashing sixes...is Sanath Jayasuriya and those good old "he's got a spring in his bat" days😂 — Srinath (@srinathsripath) April 21, 2019
Rashid Khan conceded just one run in the 18th over though he went for 13 in the last. KC Cariappa’s six to Rashid on the final over meant KKR had 159 runs on the board.
RASHID KHAN - THE BEST T20 BOWLER THERE IS, NOBODY COMES CLOSE. #SRHvKKR
Sensational over from Rashid, leaving fellow leggie Chawla heaving and huffing cluelessly — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 21, 2019
Inspite of being a leggie Piyush Chawla not being able to pick Rashid Khan tells us how difficult it is to pick Rashid. #KKRvSRH — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) April 21, 2019
David Warner and Jonny Bairstow launched a counter attack on the Kolkata bowlers. Both put up a magnificent 131 run partnership from just 74 balls. While Warner scored 67(38), Bairstow stood out with a spectacular 80*(43). Hitting consecutive sixes, he finished the game for the Sun Risers who won the game by 9 wickets with five overs to spare.
SRH - 72/0 - highest power play score in IPL 2019#SRHvKKR — JSK (@imjsk27) April 21, 2019
These two, Warner and Bairstow are at it again. Demoralising for the youngsters in the #KKR team. Feel for Cariappa. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 21, 2019
The Bairstow-Warner duet. One is left-handed. And the other one is right-handed. But you can see a lot of similarities in terms of their strokeplay. Long-lost brothers #SRHvKKR — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) April 21, 2019
These two in the middle are like synchronized swimmers. Both at 49 of 27 balls! wow! — Jose Puliampatta (@JosePuliampatta) April 21, 2019
Day in, Day out. @davidwarner31 gives everything on the field that he can for the @SunRisers. Incredible commitment, so consistent season after season. Plenty for others to learn. #IPL2019
David Warner is better than any other batsman who ever played this league when it comes to consistency & winning matches for the team. #IPL2019 #SRH
— Brainfaded Roshan Verma (@iRoshan_Rv) April 21, 2019
David Warner and Johnny Bairstow know some serious 'cheatcodes'. They just keep redeeming them from time to time. #SRHvKKR #SRH — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) April 21, 2019
Warner & Bairstow - Partnerships in #IPL2019 118 (77) v KKR 110 (58) v RR 185 (98) v RCB 64 (41) v DC 33 (22) v MI 7 (10) v KXIP 72 (59) v DC 66 (34) v CSK 131 (74) v KKR No opening pair has registered four century stands in a season in the history of T20s.@SunRisers #SRHvKKR — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 21, 2019
Jonny Bairstow's done for the season in Hyderabad, though. That SRH crowd have a new star to adore for a fair few seasons to come, you'd think. #SRHvKKR — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) April 21, 2019