Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | David Warner, Jonny Bairstow Heroics Leave Twitter Stunned

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 21, 2019, 7:44 PM IST
IPL 2019 | David Warner, Jonny Bairstow Heroics Leave Twitter Stunned

Source: IPL

Loading...
Sunrisers Hyderabad recorded a dominant victory at home against the Kolkata Knight Riders. It was the fifth consecutive loss for the Dinesh Karthik-led side in this year’s IPL.



Put to bat first by SRH, Kolkata Knight Riders were off to a scintillating start. Sunil Narine led the foundation for their batting with a quickfire 25(8).



 



 





However, the visitors failed to capitalise on the good start. The likes of Shubman Gill and Karthik were dismissed early. Chris Lynn played a slow knock of 51(47).




Andre Russell who came really late managed to hit two sixes off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the penultimate over before getting out.



 



 



Rashid Khan conceded just one run in the 18th over though he went for 13 in the last. KC Cariappa’s six to Rashid on the final over meant KKR had 159 runs on the board.



David Warner and Jonny Bairstow launched a counter attack on the Kolkata bowlers. Both put up a magnificent 131 run partnership from just 74 balls. While Warner scored 67(38), Bairstow stood out with a spectacular 80*(43). Hitting consecutive sixes, he finished the game for the Sun Risers who won the game by 9 wickets with five overs to spare.



 



 



 









David Warneripl 2019Jonny Bairstowkolkata knight riderssunrisers hyderabad
First Published: April 21, 2019, 7:40 PM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking