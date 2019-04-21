IPL 2019 | David Warner, Jonny Bairstow Heroics Leave Twitter Stunned

Source: IPL

Dominating win for SRH and plenty to think for KKR. They did make few strategical errors in last few games...

— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) April 21, 2019



SRH becomes the 5th #IPL side to win a match by 5 or more overs to spare while chasing a target of 150+

MI & KKR have done it twice, while DCh, RR and now SRH have done it once!

MI's 195/5 in 14.4 overs v RR (189/4) in 2014 is the highest!#IPL2019#SRHvKKR

— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 21, 2019

Perfect match from #SRH Executed plans with the ball. Warner and Bairstow pummel #KKR bowlers. Good signs going into the business end of the tournament. #SRHvKKR pic.twitter.com/ygxayTaptG — Aditya (@forwardshortleg) April 21, 2019

Narines hand-eye is amazing at times....perfect choice as a T20 opener, never wastes time.... 25 off 8 balls a flyer....now KKR ahead of the game and batsmen can work it around... #IPL2019 — Innocent Bystander (@InnoBystander) April 21, 2019

Narine did his job. 25 from 8 and it's upto proper batsman to build this start and get 180-200. — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) April 21, 2019

In the IPL since 2017, Sunil Narine has scored at a strike rate of 174 in the first 10 balls of an innings. Only Andre Russell (176.8) has scored quicker in the timeline. The avg strike rate for a batsmen in the first 10 balls in the last three seasons is 118.7 #IPL2019 #SRHvKKR — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 21, 2019



Last season, DK was instrumental in #KKR’s rise. Unfortunately, he isn’t pulling his weight in the side this season. Not enough runs. In the last few games, tactically a little off the mark too... #IPL

— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 21, 2019



Four balls faced - could have been run out twice before getting run out off the fourth ball! WOW! That was something #DK #KKR #SRHvKKR

— RK (@RK_sports) April 21, 2019

Dinesh Karthik should come after Russell, Russell should bat atleast 5-7 overs #SRHvKKR — Mitul (@Eme2ul) April 21, 2019

Chris Lynn's 45-ball fifty today is the slowest of his 31 fifty-plus scores in the Twenty20 format. His previous slowest was off 42 balls vs RCB in 2018. #SRHvKKR #IPL2019 — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) April 21, 2019

Andre Russell's pull/hook against pace is a remarkable shot. He is essentially playing it off his front foot and that transfer of weight into the ball creates huge power. He's taken the pull shots of KP & Punter and turned up the aggression another level. #IPL #SRHvKKR — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) April 21, 2019

Four and a half overs max for Andre Russell to do his stuff. #SRHvKKR — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) April 21, 2019

The only parallel to Russell connecting *everything* and smashing sixes...is Sanath Jayasuriya and those good old "he's got a spring in his bat" days😂 — Srinath (@srinathsripath) April 21, 2019



RASHID KHAN - THE BEST T20 BOWLER THERE IS, NOBODY COMES CLOSE. #SRHvKKR

— Manya (@CSKian716) April 21, 2019

Sensational over from Rashid, leaving fellow leggie Chawla heaving and huffing cluelessly — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 21, 2019

Inspite of being a leggie Piyush Chawla not being able to pick Rashid Khan tells us how difficult it is to pick Rashid. #KKRvSRH — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) April 21, 2019

SRH - 72/0 - highest power play score in IPL 2019#SRHvKKR — JSK (@imjsk27) April 21, 2019

These two, Warner and Bairstow are at it again. Demoralising for the youngsters in the #KKR team. Feel for Cariappa. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 21, 2019

The Bairstow-Warner duet. One is left-handed. And the other one is right-handed. But you can see a lot of similarities in terms of their strokeplay. Long-lost brothers #SRHvKKR — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) April 21, 2019

These two in the middle are like synchronized swimmers. Both at 49 of 27 balls! wow! — Jose Puliampatta (@JosePuliampatta) April 21, 2019



Day in, Day out. @davidwarner31 gives everything on the field that he can for the @SunRisers. Incredible commitment, so consistent season after season. Plenty for others to learn. #IPL2019

— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) April 21, 2019



David Warner is better than any other batsman who ever played this league when it comes to consistency & winning matches for the team. #IPL2019 #SRH

— Brainfaded Roshan Verma (@iRoshan_Rv) April 21, 2019

David Warner and Johnny Bairstow know some serious 'cheatcodes'. They just keep redeeming them from time to time. #SRHvKKR #SRH — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) April 21, 2019

Warner & Bairstow - Partnerships in #IPL2019 118 (77) v KKR 110 (58) v RR 185 (98) v RCB 64 (41) v DC 33 (22) v MI 7 (10) v KXIP 72 (59) v DC 66 (34) v CSK 131 (74) v KKR No opening pair has registered four century stands in a season in the history of T20s.@SunRisers #SRHvKKR — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 21, 2019

Jonny Bairstow's done for the season in Hyderabad, though. That SRH crowd have a new star to adore for a fair few seasons to come, you'd think. #SRHvKKR — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) April 21, 2019

First Published: April 21, 2019, 7:40 PM IST