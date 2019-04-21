IPL 2019 | David Warner & Jonny Bairstow Opening Pair in a League of Their Own

Loading...
That is an aggregate of 786 runs in 473 balls at a stunning average of 87.33 and brilliant strike rate of 166.17!
These are unreal numbers. But this is what the pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have achieved opening the batting for the Sunrisers in IPL 2019.
Four century partnerships at a combined strike rate of 177 and three fifty partnerships at a combined strike rate of 151 – these are mind-boggling numbers that the duo have registered in the 9 innings they have opened the batting together this year. They have failed just once.
Not only have they scored big but they have done so at a very high strike rate and been phenomenally consistent.
Hyderabad again witnessed the Warner-Bairstow carnage on Sunday (21st April).
SRH made a mockery of the KKR score of 159 for 8 and overhauled it in 15 overs with nine wickets in hand.
Warner and Bairstow went all guns blazing from the start. They were in no mood to mess around. They slammed 72 runs in the powerplay – the highest score in the first 6 overs by any team in IPL XII.
Pull shots over square leg, deft late cuts, slog sweeps, blistering sixes over long on, maximums over deep mid-wicket – the pair hit as many as 5 fours and 5 sixes in the powerplay – ie 50 of the 72 runs came in boundaries. Prithvi Raj, Piyush Chawla and KC Cariappa – all were taken to the cleaners.
Warner was the aggressor and raced to 43 off just 21 balls while Bairstow was unbeaten on 25 off 15. The required rate had come down to almost a run a ball.
The pair continued to attack and brought together the 100 partnership in just 52 deliveries. They had added 58 in the 6 overs since the powerplay (overs 7-12). They hit four 4s and two sixes in this phase of play. SRH had raced to 130 for no loss at the end of 12 overs.
The result was a mere formality now.
Warner was finally dismissed for 67 off just 38 balls at a strike rate of 176.31.
Warner-Bairstow had added 131 runs in 12.2 overs at a strike rate of 177. Bairstow remained unbeaten on 80 off just 43 balls at a strike rate of 186.04.
The duo annihilated the KKR bowling attack as SRH romped to a thrashing victory. The Warner-Bairstow pair now features in three of the five highest partnerships in this IPL.
They are the leading run-scorers in the tournament so far. While Warner aggregates 517 runs in 9 innings at an average of 73.85 and strike rate of 148.56, including one hundred and 6 fifties, Bairstow has scored 445 runs at 63.57 at a rate of 158.36 with one hundred and two fifties.
The pair have scored 71.31% of the total runs scored by SRH this season.
It has been a special effort!
