IPL 2019 | David Willey Opts Out of Ongoing Season Due to Family Reasons

Willey, who was brought by Chennai Super Kings last season as replacement for Kedar Jadhav and retained this year by the franchise said that under the circumstances he will have to stay back with his wife.
"Unfortunately, due to family reasons I've had to pull out of the IPL. Chennai were very understanding and supportive as Yorkshire have been as well," Willey said at Yorkshire's pre-season media day at Headingley.
"It's never an easy decision. Nonetheless it's the right decision for the family. We are due to have our second baby and my wife has had a bit of a tough time so I need to be in England.
"I need to put the family first at the minute. If we can get that sorted then I can concentrate on the cricket. I'm here in Yorkshire and it's a bit open-ended when I'll be available for selection, but hopefully I'll definitely be ready for the 50-over competition."
With Willey giving the tournament a miss, Chennai are left with only six overseas spots out of the original eight after Lungi Ngidi had also earlier pulled out due to a side strain. There have been no replacements named for them just yet.
Chennai are currently second on the points table with two wins out of two against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. In both games they had opted to go with just three overseas players rather than the four which are allowed. They next play Rajasthan Royals in a home game on March 31 (Sunday).
First Published: March 29, 2019, 10:37 PM IST