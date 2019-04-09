Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | David Warner Avoids Being ‘Mankaded’ in Unique Fashion

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 9, 2019, 10:40 AM IST
Ravichandran Ashwin’s ‘Mankading’ of Jos Buttler early in the IPL 2019 season opened quite the can of worms, with many slamming the Kings XI Punjab skipper for a move that is seen as going against the spirit of the game.

Twitter was flooded with opinions but Ashwin, undeterred in the face of plenty of criticism, pointed out that the dismissal was well within the laws of the game.

The controversy has since died down but as David Warner proved during Sunrisers Hyderabad’s game against KXIP on Monday, the incident may be gone but its impact will not be forgotten.

Ashwin was bowling the seventh over and Warner had nearly backed out of his crease during the second ball. The Aussie turned back and exaggeratedly kept his bat within the crease, almost needling the off-spinner in the process.




Warner had to grind it out during his 62-ball 70* - his seventh consecutive fifty against Punjab - before a flurry of boundaries towards the end propelled Hyderabad to a competitive total of 150 for 4 in their 20 overs.

In reply, both Rahul and Agarwal (43-ball 55) crafted superb half-centuries, but it was the former who batted till the end and got the job done for his team.
David Warneripl 2019KXIP vs SRHMankadingR Ashwin
First Published: April 9, 2019, 10:39 AM IST
