IPL 2019 | DC Captain Shreyas Iyer Jumps The Gun on Coin-Toss Ahead of Eliminator Against SRH

Iyer however caught it before the coin touched the floor. Delhi eventually won the toss and opted to field at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in the Eliminator.
Skipper Iyer eager to get things started here in Vizag 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/2EwJGEuFLh— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 8, 2019
This is the first time Delhi have qualified for the playoffs in seven years. The winner of this encounter will take on Chennai Super Kings at the same venue on Friday.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have already qualified for the final and will take on the winner of Qualifier 2.
First Published: May 8, 2019, 8:36 PM IST