IPL 2019 | DC Captain Shreyas Iyer Jumps The Gun on Coin-Toss Ahead of Eliminator Against SRH

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 8, 2019, 8:38 PM IST
Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer looked eager to get things rolling in Visakhapatnam when he tossed the coin early while TV presentator Sanjay Manjrekar was still announcing the names of Delhi and Sunrisers Hyderabad captains.

Iyer however caught it before the coin touched the floor. Delhi eventually won the toss and opted to field at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in the Eliminator.




This is the first time Delhi have qualified for the playoffs in seven years. The winner of this encounter will take on Chennai Super Kings at the same venue on Friday.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have already qualified for the final and will take on the winner of Qualifier 2.
First Published: May 8, 2019, 8:36 PM IST
