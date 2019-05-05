Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | DC Thank Home Fans After Victorious End to League Stage

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 5, 2019, 12:26 PM IST
Image: @DelhiCapitals

The Delhi Capitals ended the league stage of the IPL 2019 with a convincing win at home over the Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

Having already qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2012, the Capitals put themselves in a good position for a top-two finish and potentially two chances to qualify for the finals.

After the match, the DC players and support staff did a round of the Feroze Shah Kotla Stadium and applauded their home fans as a show of gratitude for the support they received this year.

Local boy Shikhar Dhawan led the celebrations in many parts, doing the Viking clap alongside other players besides doing his traditional ‘le panga’ Kabaddi-inspired celebration in front of the fans.




DC have never made the finals in previous editions of the IPL despite almost always having star-studded squads, making them the only side to have never played in the summit clash.

Besides DC, there are two other teams that have never lifted the IPL trophy: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab, both of whom will have to wait till next year to break their duck.

For their part, the Capitals have been in fine form this year and will be hoping to keep their momentum going in the business end of the tournament. ​
First Published: May 5, 2019, 12:24 PM IST
