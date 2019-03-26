IPL 2019 | Dhoni & Iyer Battle It Out On TT Table Ahead of Kotla Clash

Loading...
Iyer, who has been conspicuous by his absence from the Indian team shortly after making his debut seemed in good spirits along with Dhoni, in this clip posted by the Delhi Capitals Twitter account.
Let the games beginnn..Oh wait 🏓— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 25, 2019
Hey @ChennaiIPL, can you guess the score? 😉
Book your tickets for #DCvCSK 👉 https://t.co/3bYKiBqcU6 @msdhoni#ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/2F0In6VzCs
However, once the match starts, we can expect neither Dhoni, nor Iyer to give an inch on the pitch, as both the teams aim to capitalize on their winning starts to their IPL campaign. While CSK comfortably defeated RCB by 7 wickets in their opening game, new-look Delhi Capitals started off with a convincing 37-run victory in their away fixture against Mumbai Indians.
Iyer would be hoping to get a shot at making the World Cup squad through good performances in the IPL, and we can expect an interesting encounter as the Kotla hosts its first IPL game of the season.
First Published: March 26, 2019, 11:32 AM IST