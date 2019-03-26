Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Dhoni & Iyer Battle It Out On TT Table Ahead of Kotla Clash

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 26, 2019, 11:48 AM IST
IPL 2019 | Dhoni & Iyer Battle It Out On TT Table Ahead of Kotla Clash

Image: Twitter

Loading...
CSK captain MS Dhoni and Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer indulged in a playful match of Table Tennis in Delhi, as their sides get ready to face each other in their IPL match at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Tuesday.

Iyer, who has been conspicuous by his absence from the Indian team shortly after making his debut seemed in good spirits along with Dhoni, in this clip posted by the Delhi Capitals Twitter account.



However, once the match starts, we can expect neither Dhoni, nor Iyer to give an inch on the pitch, as both the teams aim to capitalize on their winning starts to their IPL campaign. While CSK comfortably defeated RCB by 7 wickets in their opening game, new-look Delhi Capitals started off with a convincing 37-run victory in their away fixture against Mumbai Indians.

Iyer would be hoping to get a shot at making the World Cup squad through good performances in the IPL, and we can expect an interesting encounter as the Kotla hosts its first IPL game of the season.

CSK vs DCipl 2019MS DhoniOff The Fieldshreyas iyer
First Published: March 26, 2019, 11:32 AM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking