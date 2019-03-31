IPL 2019, DC vs KKR in Delhi Highlights - As It Happened

.@PrithviShaw bags the Game Changer of the Match award! 💪— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 30, 2019
#DCvKKR #ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals #IPL #IPL2019
Follow all the latest updates and live score from the game between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). DC vs KKR in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Saturday (March 30) from 8:00 PM onwards. DC vs KKR live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.
Preview: Home advantage is something that Delhi Capitals (previously Delhi Daredevils) have always missed at the Ferozeshah Kotla. A bowling attack featuring premier fast bowlers like Kagiso Rabada and Trent Boult and batsmen like Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Colin Ingram who love pace on the ball, will love a surface of their choice at Kotla. But going by their first game at home against the Chennai Super Kings this week, it’s unlikely to happen anytime soon. Kotla was once again low and slow where the Capitals struggled to handle Dwayne Bravo and his slower cutters. The next challenge for the Capitals will be in-form Kolkata Knight Riders in their next clash on Saturday evening. If Saturday’s clash features a similar surface, the Capitals can expect further trouble in the shape of KKR left-arm wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav, offspinner Sunil Narine and legspinner Piyush Chawla.
Delhi got off to an impressive start this season with a 37-run win over Mumbai Indians. The likes of Dhawan, Ingram and Rishabh Pant were architects of the win. But it’s the bowling attack that will need some tinkering, especially the spin department to help out legspinner Amit Mishra. KKR batting has been mighty impressive in both their matches this season. Nitish Rana, who is Delhi one-day and T20 captain, will enjoy a homecoming at the Kotla after successive half-centuries in his first two matches this season. West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell has been the perfect finisher for KKR so far, scoring 49 off 19 balls and 48 off 17 balls in the two matches so far. Apart from them, KKR have the likes of Chris Lynn and Narine, who are yet to find their groove but Robin Uthappa has looked impressive so far this season.
Players to watch out for:
Rishabh Pant: The Delhi wicketkeeper-batsman got his season off to a flying start against the Mumbai Indians and was looking impressive against Chennai Super Kings in the last match, scoring a 13-ball 25. Pant is the only Delhi batsman to have consistently handled the slow-nature of Kotla consistently well over the last two seasons. The Capitals will need him to fire once again against the spin-heavy Knight Riders side.
Andre Russell: The West Indies all-rounder has been in sensational form so far this season. Russell has a strike-rate of 269 this season, well over his career IPL strike-rate of 180. He’ll find the short boundaries of Kotla to his liking and will be one of the biggest threats to Delhi Capitals on Saturday night.
Team News/ Availability:
Delhi Capitals: South African all-rounder Chris Morris has joined the squad on Thursday and should be available for captain Shreyas Iyer for Saturday’s clash. Morris provides pace in the bowling department and big-hitting ability with the bat.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik-led side don’t have any injury issue and have looked a settled outfit with two wins under their belt in Kolkata. They are unlikely to make any change for the next clash against Delhi.