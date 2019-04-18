IPL 2019 | Eager Pupil Prithvi Shaw Has Quiet Dinner With Mentor Sachin Tendulkar

Loading...
"Thank you SACHIN SIR for the lovely dinner. It's always a pleasure meeting you SIR," Shaw captioned the post on Twitter.
Shaw has had a roller-coaster IPL season so far for Delhi Capitals, scoring 187 runs in 8 matches at an average of 23.37 with 99 against the Kolkata Knight Riders being his highest score till now. The Capitals, though, have won their last three games -- against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
The Capitals opener has been lucky to be mentored by Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid (U-19 and India A teams) and Sourav Ganguly as part of the Delhi franchise.
“None of the legends I have spoken to, have ever confused me. Mentally they have all helped me a lot, whether it’s Ponting, Tendulkar, Ganguly, Dravid, Kaif or even Praveen Amre. No coach wants to confuse you, I have benefited from all of their tips,” Shaw had told CricketNext earlier this season.
Tendulkar, in fact, saw potential in Shaw when he was just nine years of age, close to a decade earlier.
"Around ten years ago, one of my friends asked me to take a look at the young Prithvi. He asked me analyse his game and give him some advice. I had a session with him and gave couple of pointers on how to improve his game," Tendulkar had said last year about Shaw.
The IPL gave another opportunity for the duo to spend time and for Shaw to pick the brains of the legend.
First Published: April 18, 2019, 11:16 AM IST