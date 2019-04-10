IPL 2019 | Delhi Capitals to Hold Trials in Kolkata to Replace Injured Players

Loading...
To identify potential replacements, ahead of their match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday at the Eden Gardens, the Capitals have decided to organise a trial.
“Yes, we have a couple of injury concerns in the team. We can’t reveal the names of the players yet but we’ll be organizing a trial in Kolkata, so that coach Ricky Ponting and advisor Sourav Ganguly can take a look at the available options and opt for the replacements,” Delhi Capitals director Mustafa Ghouse told CricketNext on Wednesday.
The Capitals’ top order features Team India batsmen like Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant and it was speculated that the replacements could be called up to enable workload management once the squad for the 2019 World Cup are announced next Monday.
“I can definitely say it’s not workload management. Its straight-up replacement for the injured players,” Ghouse said.
The Delhi franchise though are not sure when the replacements can be announced.
“We’ll have the trials in the next couple of days. The KKR match is day after, I think that’s too soon. We’ll take a little time to finalise the replacement,” the Capitals’ director said.
Patel, a 28-year old medium-pacer from Gujarat was bought for Rs 20 Lakhs while Tewatia, a 25-year old all-rounder was bought for Rs 3 crores from Rajasthan Royals.
“The rules clearly state that we have to pick players from the auction pool. So the trials will feature cricketers who were part of this pool,” Ghouse clarified.
Tewatia has played in 4 games this season while Patel has turned out in just two ties.
