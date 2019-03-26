Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings at Feroz Shah Kotla Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 26, 2019, 11:50 PM IST

Match 5, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi 26 March, 2019

Toss won by Delhi Capitals (decided to bat)

Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets

Man of the Match: Shane Watson

Live Blog

Highlights

23:59(IST)

So it's two wins from two games for CSK who continue their winning start to the IPL 2019. DC will be slightly disappointed by how outplayed they were at times by the opposition but there is plenty of time in the tournament to change course. Join us again tomorrow for more live coverage when the Kings XI Punjab take on the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. Until then, goodbye! 

23:50(IST)
Ayaz Memon, Cricket expert and commentator 23:41(IST)

Only fitting that Bravo should hit the winning shot, albeit after some anxious moments. He was the one to trigger DC collapse too. Superb win for CSK, makes it two-in-a-row and a great start to the tournament for them. 

23:36(IST)

Those three dot balls turn out to be a false alarm as the fourth ball - which sees Rabada go short and on leg side - is gleefully dispatched by Bravo and that is the end of the match! CSK win by 6 wickets. 

23:34(IST)

OUT! One more final twist before the game ends as Jadhav chases a wide one from Rabada and edges it to Pant. That is followed by another two dot balls to new man Dwayne Bravo. What is happening here... 

23:32(IST)

Dhoni takes things slow in the beginning of the penultimate over but a full ball from Mishra is dispatched for a six. 2 needed off the final over. Dhoni takes it to the final over but the equation is too easy. 

23:26(IST)

Dhoni finally breaks out an attacking shot, That and come clever running as well as an overthrow means CSK take 11 runs off the 18th over. The equation is now 11 in the final 2 overs. 

23:20(IST)

That was quite a fascinating 17th over only because it was so unusual to watch. Dhoni played out 5 dot balls from Axar before taking a single on the final ball. Final overs fireworks, anybody? CSK are 126/3, need 22 in 18 balls. 

Ayaz Memon, Cricket expert and commentator 23:18(IST)

MSD and Kedar Jadhav are becoming an interesting ‘jodi’ in Indian cricket. Both unorthodox, and have the chemistry to work well in tandem. Should be CSK’s match unless both fall in next couple of overs. 

23:16(IST)

Rabada is brought back into the attack and puts in a good shift, giving away just five runs. 23 needed from 24 runs: this is shaping up to be a Dhoni special. CSK have nothing to worry about at this point. 

23:10(IST)

Dhoni's strategy may be effective but it doesn't make for pretty viewing. A single on the first and final ball came even as Dhoni played out four dot balls in between. Still, there is no real pressure on him and the team. 28 runs needed in 5 overs for CSK. 

23:07(IST)

Keemo Paul gets in another economical over despite conceding a no-ball on the final ball of the 14th over. The slow scoring rate probably isn't worrying either of the batsman at this point but they'd want to get a move on sooner rather than later. CSK are 118/3. 

23:02(IST)

The arrival of Dhoni has led to the scoring rate to come down ever so slightly, but the veteran has things under control and so won't be too worried, especially with Jadhav at the other end. CSK need 36 to win from 7 overs. 

22:58(IST)

Keemo Paul is brought into the attack and his first over is a fairly good one, conceding just the 3 runs. But again, the run rate required is so low that CSK won't mind too much. CSK are 108/3 after 12 overs. 

Ayaz Memon, Cricket expert and commentator 22:54(IST)

Raina’s prowess against spin made CSK favourites, especially after how he started. His dismissal could alter things, especially of Delhi pick up a wicket or two swiftly. Match still not closed! 

22:53(IST)

The departure of Raina brings Dhoni to the crease and he starts off with a lucky boundary, edging the ball past first slip. CSK are 105/3 in 11 overs. 

22:51(IST)

OUT! Raina has to depart after edging a sliding ball from Amit Mishra straight to Pant. This was much needed but they need more wickets fast. 

22:47(IST)

CSK are absolutely cruising at this point. Tewatia gets hit for a six and then Jadhav plays a beautiful late cut to get a four. Chennai are 97/2 with half the innings over. 

22:45(IST)

Mishra's second over is an economical effort as he gives away only 4 runs. But it is wickets that DC need now. CSK are 85-2 after 9 overs. 

22:40(IST)

Tewatia's first over gets off to a less than ideal start as he drops one short - a seemingly recurring issue for DC's bowlers tonight - and gets hit for a four. But he comes back strongly thereafter. CSK are 81/2 after 8 overs. 

Ayaz Memon, Cricket expert and commentator 22:33(IST)

Ambati Rayudu has reason to worry about his low scores in recent weeks even beyond the IPL. But  ‘Dad’s Army’ CSK marching ahead strongly to win this match. 

22:32(IST)

What an eventful over this has been. Watson hit two sixes - the second of which led to the ball being replaced since it went into the crowd and was not returned. A new ball came out and Watson was then duly stumped by Pant off a wide ball. And now the time-out has been taken! 

22:26(IST)

Rabada exchanged a few words with Watson, which saw a few players - as well as the umpire - come to intervene. However, the over once again goes for six runs, meaning CSK have scored 58/1 in the powerplay. They're clearly in control at the moment. 

22:21(IST)

Three fours in the over! Not good for the home side, as the total they have is not exactly the highest. A leg bye as well as two glorious shots from Suresh Raina means CSK bring up their 50 in the fifth over itself. 

22:15(IST)

Oh Rabada, what have you done. After bowling four consecutive dot balls, he strays down the leg side and is hit for a four behind the stumps by Watson. He follows that with a bouncer that the veteran dispatches for a six! 

22:13(IST)

Kagiso Rabada comes on to bowl and his first three balls are clocking in excess of 145 km/h. But his accuracy has seen him concede precisely no runs thus far in the over. 

22:08(IST)

OUT! DC have their breakthrough and it comes from Ishant. He bangs it in short and the ball skids into Rayudu, who fends it off but only manages to hand Shreyas Iyer a simple catch inside the squared circle. 

22:07(IST)

DC struggled for the most part of the first innings but CSK have found the going easy thus far. A short knuckle ball from Ishant is now dispatched over mid-wicket. Ishant then hits the stumps from close range but the batsman has made it into the crease. 

22:04(IST)

Axar's first over goes for 9 runs; not the best start from him. The slow nature of the pitch can assist him if he corrects his lengths a bit. For now, CSK are on top at 16/0 after 2 overs. 

22:01(IST)

Watson doesn't wait to take on Axar Patel when the latter drops it too short and too wide and duly smashes him for a four. Axar comes back with a good ball but goes short again thereafter and Watson punished him, getting his second four of the innings. 

MS Dhoni. (BCCI)

PREVIEW: Riding high after posting convincing victories in their respective opening games, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will now lock horns in a bid to take the early advantage on the points table. There was a stark contrast in Delhi and CSK's first win. While the CSK-RCB match was a low-scoring affair on a rank turner which saw a total of 141 runs scored in the match in 34.5 overs, the DC-MI affair was your typical run fest where the boundary hoardings came in for a proper pounding. On paper, the fifth match of the IPL 2019 looks to be one between the Delhi batsmen versus the Chennai bowlers. The likes of Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Colin Ingram feasted on the Mumbai bowlers in their first game. But will they be able to produce the same result against the spin and guile of experienced campaigners such as Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir and Ravindra Jadeja on a Feroze Shah Kotla surface which has historically turned from the outset? The answer to this question might as well decide the eventual outcome of the encounter.

Chennai's strength is undoubtedly in the spin unit which is stocked with riches. Harbhajan and Tahir were unplayable in the first game where they picked up three wickets each to bundle out RCB for a meagre 70. The batsmen then had a tough time in the middle but all of Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina and Kedar Jadhav spent some time in the middle and that is bound to hold them in good stead. The Kotla surface will again be one where spinners are likely to rule the roost, but it is unlikely to be as treacherous as the one the Chennai batsmen came up against at MA Chidambaram Stadium. For Delhi, on the other hand, it will be all about continuing the good work from the first game against Mumbai. Rishabh Pant was in his elements as he slammed a 27-ball 78 to help his side post a daunting 213/6. The bowlers then led by Ishant Sharma and Kagiso Rabada kept at it all through to restrict Mumbai to 176.

IPL is one tournament where Pant has always shone the brightest. He was the lone star in an otherwise mediocre campaign last season for Delhi and has once again started off this year like a train. What was most impressive about his knock at the Wankhede Stadium the other day was that he took on the best bowlers in the opposition. Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan and Hardik Pandya were all taken to the cleaners by the 21-year-old who hit seven fours and seven sixes in a delightful batting display. The Delhi unit will hope for much of the same from the youngster come Tuesday. The likes of Dhawan and Colin Ingram too impressed in Delhi's tournament opener. All in all, it was a perfect start for the Delhi outfit, something which that hasn't always happened in the past. Shreyas Iyer will wish for his troops to just follow the same pattern and not get complacent after just one game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Rishabh Pant: He might not have been the most popular guy on the field during India's recent One-Day International series against Australia where he spilled chances aplenty. But, on Monday at the Wankhede, there was just name reverberating around the stadium - Rishabh Pant! Coming out to bat in the 14th over, Pant took five balls to get off the mark but once he did, there was only way traffic as he blasted the bowlers to every nook and corner of the ground. The 21-year-old knows he is in the reckoning for a spot in India's forthcoming World Cup campaign. He did not have the best of times in the ODI series against Australia but a good IPL will certainly boost his chances of making to the World Cup fifteen.

Shane Watson: The Chennai opener had a tough start to his IPL 2019 falling for a 10-ball duck in the tournament opener. Watson has been in delightful form of late. He scored 344 runs in 14 Big Bash games for Sydney Thunder and was the highest run-getter in Pakistan Super League for which he was awarded Player of the Series. The 37-year-old, was a key component in CSK's last season win and will be itching to get his campaign back on track soon.

TEAM NEWS/AVAILABILITY UPDATES

Delhi: Most players had a decent outing in the first match of the season. Trent Boult and Axar Patel struggled a bit but it is unlikely the Delhi think-tank will want to tinker with a winning combination. The only change Delhi might think of is bringing leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane in place of fast bowling all-rounder Keemo Paul, with the Kotla surface expected to aid spin.

Chennai: MS Dhoni does not generally like to change his playing eleven too much most times. Unless there is a serious injury, Chennai will in probability, go ahead with the same combination as the first game.

PROBABLE XI

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul/Sandeep Lamichhane, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma

Chennai Super Kings: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

FULL SQUADS

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Amit Mishra, Rahul Tewatia, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Billings, Mitchell Santner, David Willey, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Imran Tahir, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Mohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad
