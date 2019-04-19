Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019, DC vs MI Match at Feroz Shah Kotla: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 19, 2019, 7:16 AM IST

Match 34, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi 18 April, 2019

Toss won by Mumbai Indians (decided to bat)

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 40 runs

Man of the Match: Hardik Pandya

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

23:53(IST)

That's it from us, but do join us back tomorrow for the KKR-RCB encounter. Till then, bye bye!

23:52(IST)

Hardik Pandya: Even I was telling myself that I don't think I've ever hit the ball better. I have been working hard in the nets and it has been coming off well for me. I like to keep the basics straight, even in the death if you keep your shape and hope for bowlers to miss, you can hit hard. I am using my brain well, reading the wicket well this season. I have five more games to go and then the playoffs, and I hope I can keep going like this through the season.

23:51(IST)

Rohit Sharma: After the first two overs in the first innings, we thought 140 was a good score. Quinny and me had that talk and then luckily towards the end we had wickets in hand and were able to use our power-hitters to play just the way they've been playing. We then knew we had the spinners, who did the job perfectly. The toss was something where I had made up my mind. Even in the last ODI against Australia, we found it tough to chase. I knew that if we got 140-150, we had the bowlers to keep us in the game. Rahul Chahar was there with us last year, we wanted to get him in even last year where Mayank was playing. He has a good attitude and is clear with what he wants to do. They had left-handers and Rahul was confident to bowl to left-handers, which is what he told me before the innings. Jayant was an obvious swap with the number of lefties they had. With Cutting, we wanted him to exploit the new ball and I thought it was a good move to send him up. The top three remains the same and numbers four, five and six depends on the situation and the venue, which is something we've conveyed to the boys as well.

23:41(IST)

Quinton de Kock: It was quite slow and sticky here, we knew if we had wickets in hand at the end, we could capitalise. It was not a surface where you can walk in and play shots from the first ball. I was trying to find my rhythm slowly and took some time to get my eye in. We know what our strengths are and we are learning every game. The pitch was horrible, not used to these kinds of tracks.

23:39(IST)

Shreyas Iyer: It's important for us to win the home games, especially on these wickets. We lost the toss as well and they outplayed us in all three departments. Credit to them! We practice at the nets and those wickets are also slow. When you come here, it is totally different. We would have chased. That is what we had on our minds. We have been chasing in all our away games as well. We gave away 20 runs more on this wicket. A lot of concern as far as the death overs were concerned. It wasn't easy to bat in the second innings. The ball was stopping. It was difficult for the new batters. The last three overs were game changing.

23:36(IST)
23:34(IST)
23:33(IST)
23:33(IST)
23:31(IST)

This was a complete performance from the Rohit Sharma-led side. After Pandya brothers led them to a solid total on this track, Rahul Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah broke the back of the Delhi batting order. With the 40-run victory, Mumbai now climb to the second spot. Meanwhile, Delhi have dropped to third place.

23:27(IST)

Remember Hardik smoking Rabada for a six in the last over? Guess what, the South African does the same but just like Hardik, gets out in the same over.

23:23(IST)

It's just a matter of time! 10 runs from Malinga's last over. Delhi have been completely outplayed tonight, and how crucial those cameos from Pandya brothers are turning out to be.

23:19(IST)

Another super spell from Bumrah comes to an end. The right-arm paceman ends with the figures of 2 for 18 and Delhi now need 60 in two overs.

23:19(IST)

Bumrah wants to finish this quickly. He first runs Keemo Paul out in his own bowling and then knocks over Axar in the very next ball. This is embarrassing for Delhi who have once again collapsed very badly.

23:16(IST)

Bumrah wants to finish this quickly. He first runs Keemo Paul out in his own bowling and then knocks over Axar in the very next ball. This is embarrassing for Delhi who have once again collapsed very badly.

23:13(IST)

This is where experience comes into play. After getting smashed for a six on the first ball, Malinga goes back to his trademark yorkers and gives nothing away. Morris tries his best but ends up mistiming one into the hands of Hardik. 62 needed in 3 overs. 

23:09(IST)

Alright! Axar and Morris will go after everything and the former tonks Malinga down the ground for a six. They need plenty of those.

23:05(IST)
23:04(IST)

Morris goes downtown and manages a six off the first delivery. Bumrah then came back well and conceded only four runs in his next five deliveries. It looks impossible for Delhi unless Morris comes up with something out of the world. The home team is struggling in their own backyard and that's all because of the slow nature of the surface. 

22:59(IST)

Another decent over for Malinga and Mumbai. Axar managed a boundary in the last ball but Delhi still need 84 runs in five overs. 

22:54(IST)

KNOCKS HIM OVER! Bumrah manages to bring one back in with angle and uproots Pant's off-stump. It looks all over for Delhi. Pant never looked comfortable tonight and Delhi now need 93 runs in six overs. 

22:49(IST)

Boundaries just not coming for Delhi Capitals at the moment, both players are happy to rotate strike and it looks like the onus will be on Rishabh Pant to provide the finishing touches if DC are to get anywhere near victory

22:45(IST)

Another quiet over here, runs not coming here for the Delhi Capitals at the moment. Jayant Yadav ends with figures of 0/25 after his 4 overs and its a big job for Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel if DC are to win this one

22:40(IST)

WICKET! Chahar strikes again, this time pitches and turns alot. Shreyas Iyer looks to block it but the ball spins and takes back the off-stump. Iyer departs for 3 off 6 balls and Capitals are 63/4

22:39(IST)
22:37(IST)

WICKET! Delhi losing it in the chase here, Krunal Pandya with a quick yorker there and it goes right through Munro's defence to peg back the off-stump. Capitals in all sorts of trouble now. They are 61/3 after 9.4 overs

22:32(IST)

WICKET! Shaw departs here, comes down the track to Chahar and looks to hit him straight down the ground but ends up hitting straight to Hardik at long on who takes a simple catch. The youngster has really thrown it away after yet another good start. DC are 59/2 after 8.3 overs here. Shaw departs for 20 off 24 balls.

22:30(IST)

Both Munro and Shaw strugglng with the timing here, especially against the slower bowlers. Another quiet over from Jayant Yadav. Capitals are meandering along and are 57/1 after 8 overs

22:26(IST)

Colin Munro has come out to join Prithvi Shaw in the middle here, important for Delhi to not lose too many wickets here. The key will be to get in a partnership at this stage. DC are 52/1 after 7 overs

22:24(IST)

WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan has to walk back now, he was looking really good for Delhi but looks to play the reverse sweep here and the ball deflects onto his stumps. Big wicket this for Mumbai, Delhi are 49/1 after 6.3 overs

LOAD MORE

IPL 2019, DC vs MI Match at Feroz Shah Kotla: As it Happened

Loading...
Follow all the live cricket score and latest updates from the game between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Feroz Shah Kotla: This was a complete performance from the Rohit Sharma-led side. After Pandya brothers led them to a solid total on this track, Rahul Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah broke the back of the Delhi batting order. With 40-run victory, Mumbai now climb to the second spot. Meanwhile, Delhi have dropped to the third place.

DC vs MI in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Thursday (April 18) from 8:00 PM onwards. DC vs MI live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

PREVIEW: The race for the top four is well and truly heating up. Two teams that are well and truly in the race - Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians - take on each other in New Delhi on Friday (April 18).

Both Mumbai and Delhi are on 10 points from eight matches each. A win will take them closer, a loss will hurt but not dent their chances completely. Yet, now is the time to hit momentum going into the latter stages.

Both sides have momentum going into this clash. Mumbai have won four of their last five matches. Delhi have won their last three. Interestingly, all three of those games were away from home. The franchise have beaten Mumbai in their last three encounters and will look to build on that momentum.

Delhi have struggled a bit at their venue, the Feroz Shah Kotla. They've lost two of their three matches at home, winning the other in a Super Over. The slow nature of the pitch has made Ricky Ponting and others question the lack of home advantage, but that's unlikely to change anytime soon.

“It shouldn’t be a difficult pitch for us anymore, it will be difficult for Mumbai to come and play on this surface," said Ponting ahead of the match. "We have a pretty clear understanding as to how this wicket is going to play. We expect it to be pretty slow and low, and it might turn as well so we are going to be very well prepared. The pitch for the last match probably caught us a little bit off-guard. We expected it to be a bit better but at the end of the day, the wicket is what it is, and both the teams are going to play on it.”

In such conditions, Delhi need their top order to show consistency. Only captain Shreyas Iyer has been consistent this season, although Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan have one score in the 90s each. Rishabh Pant began with a 27-ball 78*, but has faded out since. Incidentally, that came against Mumbai. Ponting is among many to think the World Cup omission could free up Pant. If that's the case, Mumbai could well be in the firing line again.

Delhi have the bowling for slow tracks. Keemo Paul's pace variations helped Delhi beat Sunrisers Hyderabad, Amit Mishra and Axar Patel add spin options. Delhi have got the purple cap holder Kagiso Rabada too, while Chris Morris and Ishant Sharma have been perfect support acts.

Mumbai, though, have the ammunition to counter all that and more. Rohit Sharma is yet to hit peak form but he has shown promise. Quinton de Kock is beginning to convert his starts. Suryakumar Yadav has chipped in with contributions while Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard have been really good down the order.

PREVIOUS MEETING

Delhi beat Mumbai by 37 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Delhi

Keemo Paul: He was in and out of the XI for the first half of the tournament, but Paul has sealed his place, at least temporarily, with a superb spell against Hyderabad. Paul's various versions of the slower ball makes life difficult for batsmen, especially on tracks like the one in Delhi. He broke the heart of Hyderabad's batting with the wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson in the last match.

Mumbai

Rahul Chahar: Krunal Pandya has largely struggled this season, leaving Chahar to take up the role as the frontline spinner. Chahar has got the nod ahead of Mayank Markande this year, and has done a fair job. The numbers don't exactly reflect his performance; Chahar has only three wickets so far this season from five matches, but expect that to change on a spin-friendly track in Delhi.

TEAM NEWS/AVAILABILITY UPDATES

Delhi: Colin Ingram, who had missed the previous match to fly home for the birth of his child, is not available. Colin Munro is likely to keep his place.

Mumbai: Alzarri Joseph is out of the remaining matches.

PROBABLE XI

Delhi: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma/Rahul Tewatia

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah.

FULL SQUADS

Delhi Capitals: Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Amit Mishra, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro, Jalaj Saxena, Trent Boult, Chris Morris, Hanuma Vihari, Bandaru Ayyappa, Axar Patel, Ankush Bains, Shreyas Iyer (c), Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Tewatia, Avesh Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Nathu Singh, Rishabh Pant, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Prithvi Shaw, Manjot Kalra, Sherfane Rutherford

Mumbai Indians: Yuvraj Singh, Lasith Malinga, Rohit Sharma (c), Kieron Pollard, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Suryakumar Yadav, Ben Cutting, Jayant Yadav, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Barinder Sran, Siddhesh Lad, Jasprit Bumrah, Pankaj Jaiswal, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Alzarri Joseph, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Mayank Markande, Rasikh Salam
cricket live scoredc vs miDC vs MI Liveipl 2019ipl 2019 liveipl 2019 live scoreipl liveipl live matchipl live scoreLive Cricket Scorelive score

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking