IPL 2019, DC vs MI Match at Feroz Shah Kotla: As it Happened

23:51(IST)

Rohit Sharma: After the first two overs in the first innings, we thought 140 was a good score. Quinny and me had that talk and then luckily towards the end we had wickets in hand and were able to use our power-hitters to play just the way they've been playing. We then knew we had the spinners, who did the job perfectly. The toss was something where I had made up my mind. Even in the last ODI against Australia, we found it tough to chase. I knew that if we got 140-150, we had the bowlers to keep us in the game. Rahul Chahar was there with us last year, we wanted to get him in even last year where Mayank was playing. He has a good attitude and is clear with what he wants to do. They had left-handers and Rahul was confident to bowl to left-handers, which is what he told me before the innings. Jayant was an obvious swap with the number of lefties they had. With Cutting, we wanted him to exploit the new ball and I thought it was a good move to send him up. The top three remains the same and numbers four, five and six depends on the situation and the venue, which is something we've conveyed to the boys as well.