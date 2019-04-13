Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Delhi Draft in J Suchith as Replacement For Injured Harshal Patel

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 13, 2019, 11:51 PM IST
Delhi Capitals have roped in Jagadeesha Suchith as replacement for the injured Harshal Patel, the franchise announced on Saturday (April 13). Suchith, 25, went unsold in this year's auctions but will now join the Delhi franchise.

Suchith plays domestic cricket for Karnataka and is a left-arm spinner and handy lower-order batsman. He was first picked in the IPL by Mumbai Indians in 2015 and last played at the tournament in 2016. He was retained by the franchise the following year but did not play a game.

In all, Suchith has played 14 games at the IPL and has picked up 10 wickets at an economy of 8.98. He is coming off a good Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament for Karnataka where he picked up 10 wickets in 12 matches at an impressive economy rate of 6.55. He was one of the major reasons behind Karnataka's victory in the tournament.

Harshal's IPL ended when he fractured his right hand in the game against the Kings XI Punjab earlier this season. He has been advised a rest period of three-four weeks. The 28-year-old featured in two games for the Delhi-based outfit this season and returned two wickets.
