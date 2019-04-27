IPL 2019 | Dew & Late Finishes Could Force BCCI to Advance Playoff Timings

Loading...
The playoffs in IPL-11 had a 7pm start. “The official broadcasters Star Sports had already made a request to start the playoffs early like last year. They don’t want the playoff games to end after midnight like some of the league stage matches. Also there is the dew factor to be considered because both of the games will be held down south in Hyderabad and Vishakhapatnam,” sources close to the CoA informed CricketNext on Saturday.
Another cause of concern for the CoA at the moment is the composition of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) which includes former India cricketers Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman. All three of them have been sent notices by the newly-appointed BCCI Ethics Officer Justice (retd) DK Jain over ‘conflict of interest’ in their dual roles as CAC officials and involvement with IPL franchises.
“The matter is with the Ethics Officer. CoA’s reply over the matter will be same as it was in the case of Ganguly. We’ll make it clear that we don’t find any conflict if all three of them make ‘full disclosure’ of their roles,” CoA source said.
Meanwhile, Jain, who is also the BCCI Ombudsman, will get a new case with the CoA referring the matter of selection of Indian national team’s women’s coach to him. “We have asked the Ombudsman to look whether the due process was followed in selection of women’s team coach,” the source added.
Some members of CoA feel that since Rai had arbitrarily appointed a panel with Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy to select the women’s coach WV Raman, instead of following the process laid down in the new BCCI Constitution.
The BCCI also recommended the names of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Poonam Yadav for the Arjuna Award.
BCCI General Manager (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim had proposed the names of the cricketers to the CoA during the meeting. “Poonam was the obvious choice from the women’s team. Jemima Rodrigues is still too young and inexperienced to be considered for the award,” the CoA source added.
Bumrah has been instrumental India’s series win in Australia and played big role in Test wins in England and South Africa as well. His pace bowling partner, Shami, has been remarkable over the last season with 19 wickets in 11 ODIs and 47 wickets in 12 Tests.
First Published: April 27, 2019, 6:54 PM IST